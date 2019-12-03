Besides BTS performing at the 2019 MAMAs on Dec. 4, the special day marks Jin's 27th birthday. Fans are celebrating the momentous occasion by tweeting Jin sweet messages. But, as for BTS, the members are showing Jin love in the most BTS way possible: by crashing Jin's 27th birthday livestream.

Ever since BTS ended their Love Yourself: Speak Yourself tour on Oct. 29, the group has been focusing on their Japan fan meetings and their end-of-year performances. After performing at the 2019 MMAs in Seoul, Korea on Nov. 30, BTS flew out to Nagoya, Japan, for the 2019 MAMAs.

Ahead of their performance, Jin kicked off his birthday celebrations with fans by going on VLIVE at the stroke of midnight on Dec. 4 in Japan. According to @doyou_bangtan on Twitter, during his livestream, Jin said he understood if people forgot his birthday due to the group's busy schedule. Then, just minutes later, Jimin and J-Hope surprised Jin with a birthday cake. Jimin told Jin it might be difficult for the rest of the members to visit him since they just finished rehearsals for MAMAs, but Jungkook and V soon joined them and RM even made a quick appearance.

Jin joked he told the members to crash his VLIVE, but it's clear it was all a surprise. Despite their busy schedules, the guys surprised Jin and they even gave him a birthday hat, which Jin joked he might wear on the MAMAs red carpet.

Watch the videos of BTS crashing Jin's livestream below.

After the VLIVE, the BTS ARMY trended hashtags like #JINDAY, #HappyBirthdayJin, and #TonightAndAlwaysWithJin, along with their favorite pictures and videos of the BTS member.

The celebrations are just getting started, since BTS will soon hit the Mnet Asian Music Awards red carpet. But, while ARMYs wait, they still still can't get over the group's 35-minute MMAs performance from last week, and they're waiting to see how BTS can possibly outdo themselves at the MAMAs.

Watch BTS' mind-blowing MMAs performance below.

1theK (원더케이) on YouTube

After the ceremony, BTS will fly out to Los Angeles for Jingle Ball L.A. on Dec. 6. After that, they'll hold two fan meetings in Japan on Dec. 14 and 15. So BTS is super busy this holiday season.

ARMYs better appreciate BTS' end-of-year performances because there aren't many left, and Jin is doing one on his birthday. That's dedication.