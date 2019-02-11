Everyone's favorite K-pop group, BTS, is in attendance at the Grammys this year, and though they're not performing, they're still stealing the show. During H.E.R.'s Grammys performance, the camera panned over to where the boys were seated, and they were totally singing along and jamming out to the Grammy-nominated performer's set. This video of BTS singing with H.E.R. at the 2019 Grammys is making ARMYs so happy — and for a good reason.

H.E.R., who is nominated for five Grammys, performed "Hard Place," at the 2019 awards. She rocked the stage with a clear guitar, a sequined outfit, and her signature sunglasses.

The singer and musician's first-ever Grammys performance was met with incredibly positive reviews, not only on the Twitterverse but by so many audience members, including BTS.

