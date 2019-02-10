The pop music scene is characterized by diehard super fans now more than ever, but no artist or group can match the international fanbase of K-pop group BTS. And that was never more evident than when the band hit the Grammys red carpet this Sunday. During an interview with Ryan Seacrest ahead of the big event, Seacrest asked the group about their diehard fandom, known as the BTS Army, and BTS' Jungkook's comments about Army at the 2019 Grammys definitely warmed all their fans' hearts.

This year's Grammy Awards were a big one for every member of the BTS Army, since it was the group's first time attending music's biggest night. Although BTS has been huge in their native South Korea and other Asian countries for years now, the K-pop group has exploded into international fame over the past couple of years, thanks to smash singles that charted in the United States as well as across the ocean in 2017 and 2018, such as "DNA," "Fake Love," and "Idol." BTS was up for their first Grammy at this year's ceremony, but sadly they had already lost their category before the ceremony even began. Ahead of the red carpet, it was announced that St. Vincent's album Masseducation had beaten out BTS' Love Yourself: Tear for the Best Recording Package Grammy.

But despite the loss, BTS will still take to the Grammys stage on Sunday night. The seven-member boy band will be presenting an award at the Grammys, so fans will still be able to see them on stage.

Before they get to present at the main show, though, BTS stunned on the red carpet and stopped by Ryan Seacrest for an interview on E!'s pre-show. The group talked about their international success and who is always running late in the group, but of course, the best part of the interview was when they showed love for their BTS Army.

The seven members of BTS — Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — showed some love for their diehard fans during the red carpet interview, and the BTS Army definitely seemed to love Jungkook's statement the most. Jungkook said:

It's a blessing that we can get so much love for doing what we love to do. We are so thankful.

A ton of the BTS Army took to Twitter after the moment to express their excitement in hearing Jungkook speak English, which is a relatively rare occurrence. Check out all the responses to Jungkook's shoutout to the BTS Army below:

Jungkook just kept stealing the show at during the Grammys red carpet. BTS fans also loved seeing him celebrate in the background of another interview, and strike a silly pose on the red carpet.

While it may have been a bit disappointing for the BTS Army to kick off Grammys night by finding out that the group lost its award, the fans still had so many fun and adorable moments to obsess over when the boys hit the red carpet.