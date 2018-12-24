Merry Christmas Eve, BTS ARMY! Jimin and Jungkook come bearing the most epic Christmas gift. And by "most epic," I mean the ultimate BTS Christmas gift. The boys just dropped the one video fans have been yearning for worldwide for the last six months: Jimin and Jungkook's "Black or White" dance video! I know, I know! I'm losing it too! I'm actually having a hard time typing this post in the midst of all this excitement.

Oh, wait... are you new to the ARMY? Do I need to explain to you the significance of this Christmas miracle? No worries. I got you.

See, every year, Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, Jin, and J-Hope hold a special anniversary celebration of the day they debuted on June 13, 2013 just for fans. They call the celebration Festa. The event actually begins at the beginning of the month when the boys begin releasing tons of special gifts for fans like pictures, funny profiles, video content, and special songs leading up to June 13 when they hold a big finale ceremony with fun skits and performances for an audience of lucky ARMY. Basically, BTS takes their anniversary very seriously, just like their fans.

So, how does the "Black Or White" dance practice video come into this? Well, for BTS' 2018 finale Festa event, the boys had what they called a Prom Party where the members of BTS broke out into subunits to perform special songs for fans. V and Jin performed the song they recorded for V's K-Drama Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth called "It's Definitely You." The rap line, RM, Suga, and J-Hope, performed an original song they wrote called "DDaeng." And finally, Jimin and Jungkook performed a special dance to Michael Jackson's hit song, "Black or White."

Shortly after Festa ended, Big Hit began dropping the footage from the boys' different subunit stages. On July 6, V and Jin's performance of "It's Definitely You" and the rap line's performance of "Ddaeng" hit BTS' official BANGTANTV YouTube Channel to fans' delight.

Then, on July 13, came a behind-the-scenes video documenting how RM, Suga, and J-Hope prepared for their performance.

Then, on July 16, came V and Jin's practice video:

At this point, while fans were crying tears of joy at all the quality content they were receiving, one question was on everyone's minds: Where is Jimin and Jungkook's "Black or White" performance and practice videos?

Fans waited and waited for the footage to hit YouTube like the rest of the band's performances did, but after months and months of waiting, fans deduced that BANGTANTV was probably having copyright issues with Jimin and Jungkook's performance due to it featuring a Michael Jackson song.

Fans were slowly and begrudgingly beginning to accept that Jimin and Jungkook's "Black or White" performance may never see the light of day. But, obviously, Big Hit saw fans' desperate pleas, because on Dec. 24, fans woke up to the ultimate Christmas gift waiting for them in their YouTube subscription boxes.

Behold, Jimin and Jungkook's "Black or White" dance practice video in all its glory! I'm talking 10 minutes of pure Jikook. There are clips of the boys being hella serious as they nail their intricate MJ dance moves, as well as footage of them giggling playfully in their adorable bunny and chicken onesies. I can't even deal, you guys.

Check it out:

Big Hit staff expertly removed all traces of "Black or White" from the video's audio and edited "Idol" into the video over all the dance breaks, but it makes no difference. Fans are smashing their keyboards with joy. Twitter went wild because we, the BTS ARMY, are so blessed.

Tis the season to be jolly, y'all! Excuse me while I watch the "Black or White" dance practice video on loop for the remainder of my Christmas vacation and enjoy every last minute.