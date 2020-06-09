BTS has got you covered with your daily dose of positivity. Whether fans have kids or not, they've undoubtedly heard the "Baby Shark" song, which originated in South Korea and had a global impact. Children and parents alike could not stop singing the viral ditty, but BTS made it more relevant than ever when they put their own spin on the song. This video of BTS singing "Baby Shark" together is required viewing.

ARMYs were blessed with the "Baby Shark" cover track thanks to James Corden, who surprised fans by posting BTS' version on June 8. After seeing BTS contribute $1 million towards the Black Lives Matter movement, and then witnessing their fans swiftly match that amount, the talk show host knew a celebration was in order.

"It's clear to me that the only troops we should be sending in right now is the BTS Army," Corden said. "And we wanted to thank all the BTS fans for their phenomenal work these past few days. What better way to do that than sharing with them a never-before-seen clip?"

He posted the throwback clip from BTS' February appearance on The Late Late Show to YouTube, and it was the content ARMYs didn't know they needed. The heartwarming video shows the guys belting out "Baby Shark" in a round before then shouting "shark" to the tune of LMFAO's "Shots."

You can watch BTS' "Baby Shark" cover below.

In addition to their monetary generosity, K-Pop fans drowned out hateful messages on the internet by completely taking over the #alllivesmatter hashtag on Twitter. Instead of seeing racist tweets when clicking into the tag, fans were met with a plethora of gifs and fancams of BTS, BLACKPINK, TWICE, NCT, and more.

BTS first made it clear they were fully backing Black Lives Matter on June 3, when they spoke out on racial injustice and police brutality on Twitter. "We stand against racial discrimination," they tweeted at the time. "We condemn violence. You, I and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together. #BlackLivesMatter."

Now, with their "Baby Shark" rendition, the gifts just keep on coming. In a time where we could all use some uplifting content, I dare you not to smile while watching this one.