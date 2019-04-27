Buckle in, ARMYs. BTS has blessed the world with yet another perfect performance of their hit song, "Boy With Luv," and you're going to want to be sitting down for this one. This video of BTS' second Music Core performance is just as perfect as the music video for "Boy With Luv."

On Saturday, April 27, BTS appeared on South Korean music show Music Core for the second time in a week. Like they did last week, Jungkook, Jimin, V, RM, Suga, J-Hope, and Jin threw down a perfect performance of "Boy With Luv," which is a hit song off their newest album, Map of the Soul: Persona. During the performance, the boys donned all pink outfits on a brightly colored stage and executed their "Boy With Luv" choreography perfectly (seriously, it's almost exactly like the music video), reassuring the world once again that they're among the most dynamic and captivating K-Pop groups out there. Near the end of their performance, Jin kisses a rose and then throws it up into the air, seemingly activating a confetti cannon that turns the performance into a full-blown party.

As usual, BTS' set ended with fans cheering and screaming at the top of their lungs and, TBH, same. Check out the video of BTS' second Music Core performance below.

MBCkpop on YouTube

On this week's Music Core show, BTS performed alongside other Korean groups like TXT, BVNDIT, DIA, 1THE9, Hash Tag, ENOi, Yongzoo, and S.I.S. To the delight of many fans, BTS won the prize for No. 1 performance of the show per Korean pop culture website Allkpop.

BTS also graced the Music Core stage for the show's episode on April 20, 2019, where the group performed both "Boy With Luv" and "Dionysus," which is also off of Map of the Soul: Persona. While their performance of "Boy With Luv" was upbeat and colorful last week just as it was this week, "Dionysus" took on a much darker visual and musical tone with the boys wearing black togas and suits. At a couple of points, there were even pyrotechnics on stage because everyone knows the BTS boys perform in style. The boys also won the first prize on the April 20 episode of Music Core, which makes me wonder how many well-deserved awards BTS has in total.

MBCkpop on YouTube

Based on their other performances since the release of Map of the Soul: Persona, it seems like BTS is committed to performances of "Boy With Luv" and "Dionysus" at the moment. On Sunday, April 21, the boys performed both songs at Inkigayo, a South Korean music show, alongside DIA, Super Junior D&E, Stray Kids, IZ*ONE, EVERGLOW, PENTAGON, and more. Their Inkigayo performances of "Boy With Luv" and "Dionysus" were similar to the performances at both Music Core shows — "Boy With Luv" was super light and pop-y whereas "Dionysus" complimented it nicely with a darker and heavier tone.

Even though I've seen BTS perform these songs a handful of times now, I can honestly say the boys get better every time — and I can't wait for more performances to come.