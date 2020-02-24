BTS' leader, RM, is a spokesperson for the group since he's often the one translating the members' messages from Korean to English in interviews. It takes a lot of work, and that's why the members have been studying English to potentially lighten some of RM's translating responsibilities in the future. BTS' recent interviews show how far the guys have come, and this video of BTS' Jungkook teaching RM slang is a full-circle moment that'll make you smile.

While in New York City, BTS has been doing a lot of promo for their new album, Map of the Soul: 7, which dropped on Feb. 21. Apart from appearing on the Today show for a live interview at Rockefeller Plaza, the guys recorded a special episode for the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, which will air on Monday, Feb. 24. In the middle of all their television appearances, BTS participated in a few interviews, including one with Access. In their interview, BTS talked about their inspiration behind MOTS: 7, their NYC takeover, and their charity work.

As BTS' only fluent English speaker, RM did most of the talking, but the other members chimed in whenever they could. When the topic of their favorite English words came up, Jungkook didn't hesitate to throw out the word "brekkie."

RM looked super confused, and Jungkook translated the meaning for him in Korean. "Do we call breakfast as 'brekkie?'" RM asked. "Yes! That's a slang word," the interviewer replied. "Oh. I thought it was 'Becky,' like Becky G," RM said.

Jungkook was really proud of himself for knowing an English word RM didn't, and even gave the camera a wink.

Watch the moment near the 5:43 mark below.

A lot of fans were just as surprised as RM to discover the meaning behind "brekkie," while others pointed out the phrase is more common in Australia. "I’ve been living in the States most of my life but never knew nor had to use brekkie," one fan tweeted.

Since the phrase is used in Australia, fans joked that Troye Sivan possibly taught Jungkook the phrase. Sivan co-wrote BTS' MOTS:7 track "Louder Than Bombs," alongside RM, J-Hope, and Suga.

In April 2019, Jungkook revealed he was learning English to help RM in interviews. It's almost been a year since then, and it seems his studying is totally paying off.