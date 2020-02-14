Good news for NYC ARMYs: BTS will appear on the Today show next Friday, Feb. 21 — the same day their highly-anticipated Map of the Soul: 7 album drops. Fans have a chance to see BTS on the show either in person or online. Whatever way you're planning to tune in, here's how to watch BTS' 2020 Today show appearance.

On Feb. 14, Today announced BTS will have a live interview on the show on Feb. 21 to celebrate the release of MOTS: 7. Instead of holding the interview in the studio, it will take place on the The Plaza at Rockefeller Center. The location is usually saved for live performances, but Today made it clear BTS will only be doing an interview, not performing any songs live.

Along with Today's announcement, BTS posted a video revealing the huge news. "Come join us on the Plaza. We can't wait to see you there," RM said in the video. After their message, the Today show hosts remarked how there are already fans camping near the studio in order to catch BTS' interview in person. While they may have been joking, I wouldn't put it past the ARMY to show up early.

If you're living in NYC or planning to make the trip to the Plaza, know there are two ways to catch BTS' interview up close. First, fans can enter to win a Fan Pass, which will give a select number of fans access to the Plaza before the general public. Fan Passes are distributed via a digital lottery system, and, if you win, you and a friend will get access to the show.

In case you don't win a Fan Pass, you can still see BTS in person by entering through the general admission line. To score a better view of the group, fans will need to line up near the Today studio really early.

If neither is an option for you, you can still catch BTS' appearance on TV, because the Today show airs at 7 a.m. on NBC. Fans can also stream the show live on the NBC app or Hulu with Live TV. NBC will likely upload the full Feb. 21 episode on the NBC website, and share the BTS interview on YouTube shortly after the episode airs.

After BTS' Today interview, they'll appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Feb. 24, for a special takeover episode.

Either way fans watch BTS' upcoming appearances, they won't want to miss what the group has to say about Map of the Soul: 7.