The world already knew BTS would nail their Carpool Karaoke episode with James Corden, but, y'all, I was not expecting this. Obviously, the members of BTS are K-Pop kings, but they slayed so many cross-genre hits during their Carpool Karaoke stint. The guys belted out "Circles" by Post Malone, and at one point, launched into a rendition of the iconic Friends theme song. But it was the video of BTS' Jungkook singing Bruno Mars' "Finesse" high notes that really had Twitter going wild, and there's a reason why.

Jungkook nailed Bruno Mars' high notes of "Finesse" so flawlessly, the moment is going viral. Now, it's one thing to hit the stage and effortlessly hit the highest notes of a track, but Jungkook did it in a car... casual.

The entire Carpool Karaoke clip is epic from start to finish, but when it came to singing "Finesse," it was definitely Jungkook's time to shine. Everyone took notice of his flawless vocals and raved about the moment on Twitter. Many crossed their fingers for a collab with Mars and Cardi B as well.

"HOLY SH, I LITERALLY WATCHED BRUNO'S CARPOOL KARAOKE EARLIER THIS MORNING AND WAS PRAYING FOR A BRUNO x BTS INTERACTION. GOODBYE. GOOOOOD MF BYE," one fan tweeted.

Even Bruno himself took notice, and thanked the guys for covering his song.

You can watch the exact moment Jungkook nailed the high notes of "Finesse" below.

If you haven't seen the whole Carpool Karaoke episode yet, it's a must-watch.

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Cardi B was also featured in the remix of "Finesse," and after hearing the band cover her rap verse, Cardi sent the boys high praise on Twitter. Cardi responded with a funny Tweet in which she joked about J-Hope and RM stealing her job because they slayed her verse so well (yes, even the "big fat ass got all the boys shook" line).

ARMYs can't seem to get enough of BTS' Carpool Karaoke segment, but it's so sweet to see how much their fellow celebs loved the video too. Between their wild ride around Los Angeles with Corden, and their New York City adventures with Jimmy Fallon, the BTS boys have had one hell of a start to their year.