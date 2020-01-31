BTS' 2020 Winter Package has finally arrived at ARMYs' doorsteps around the world, and fans are enjoying everything it came with, including a video of BTS' Jungkook crying over his love for ARMYs. The group's youngest member wrote a letter to fans thanking them for all their support, and, while reading it out loud, he couldn't help but get emotional. Jungkook tearing up over his letter shows how much he genuinely loves and appreciates all his fans.

For their Winter Package this year, RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, Jungkook, and V traveled to Helsinki, Finland for their group vacation. According to Koreaboo, BTS flew to Finland in November 2019. Fans got their first glimpse of the group's trip when Jungkook shared his "G.C.F. in Helsinki" video in December, which showed the guys enjoying Finland's beautiful scenery.

Now, two months after their fun trip, BTS finally shared their Winter Package, which fans had the opportunity to pre-order on BTS' fan merchandise app, Weply. After watching the DVD, fans couldn't stop talking about Jungkook, who cried reading a letter to ARMYs.

According to a translation by Koreaboo, this is what Jungkook said:

To ARMY, summer has passed and the cold winter has come. I am writing this letter from Finland. I’ve become more emotional now that winter has come and I’ve been thinking a lot of different thoughts, as I look at the sky by myself. Of course, I think about ARMYs the most. Do you all think a lot about me, too? Every time I think about you guys, I am filled with precious memories. So I hope that, when you think of me, you are filled with previous memories, too. I will continue to do my best.

As he was reading his letter, Jungkook became more emotional and the members noticed. Jimin told the members that, whenever Jungkook's ears turn red, he's speaking from the heart. RM also remarked how Jungkook's "letter was the most sincere" out of all the members' messages. While his members praised him, Jungkook got flustered and covered his face because he began to cry.

At first, the members playfully teased his reaction, but then they comforted him. Jimin, J-Hope, and RM even gave him a huge hug, and, soon afterward, Jungkook composed himself and carried on.

Watch the clip below.

Jungkook's love for ARMYs is so sweet, and ARMYs love him back just the same.