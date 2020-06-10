Every year, when FESTA rolls around during the first two weeks of June, the BTS ARMY knows they're in for a ton of great new content. FESTA 2020 has been jam packed with all the usual awesome content fans have come to expect, like new video interviews and never-before-seen choreography videos, but something that caught fans off guard (in a good way) was Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and V's karaoke antics. This video of BTS doing karaoke together for 2020 FESTA is the perfect mix of chaos and fun.

If you're wondering how it went down, the boys broke up into three sub-units. These included the maknae lin, Jimin, V, and Jungkook, as one, RM and Jin as the second, and Suga and J-Hope as the third group. Each sub-unit competed for something all ARMYs would love: old fan merch and their new Samsung Galaxy Buds. There was just one rule: the boys are only allowed to sing other members' songs.

During the karaoke session, Jimin and Jungkook tackled "Winter Bear" as V watched on smiling. The trio broke into "UGH" and "Outro: Ego" after that. RM and Jin took on "Outro: Ego," "Seesaw," and "Euphoria." And then Suga and J-Hope sang "Friends" and "The Truth Untold."

While there's no denying the three sub-units individual talents, it was their personalities that shined even more during the 35-minute video posted on Wednesday, June 10. Check it out below and prepare to belly laugh.

Fans loved the karaoke video, taking to Twitter to share their excitement.

BTS' Map of the Song: 7 karaoke video definitely got fans even more excited for the group's upcoming BANG BANG CON - The Live event which is set to stream on Sunday, June 14. The virtual concert is set to give fans a "multi-view BTS concert experience," according to Weverse, where the 90-minute show will be aired. The digital concert will act as a placeholder for BTS' Map of the Soul world tour, which was postponed earlier this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

While fans are itching to see the boys live when things return to normal, ARMYs are so thankful for BTS' constant digital content during the quarantine.