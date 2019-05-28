For most people, Tuesdays aren't really a day to look forward to since it means the beginning of a work week, but for the BTS ARMY, it means a new episode of the group's variety series, Run BTS! Since the show premiered in 2015, fans have seen RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook — in a number of fun and silly scenarios, like doing the whisper challenge, trying to make their way out of an escape room, and even competing against each other to make the best-cooked dish. In episode 73 of Run BTS!, the members tested out their acting skills by recreating scenes from popular K-Dramas. Whether you watch Korean dramas or not, the video of BTS acting out scenes from K-Dramas will take your breath away.

On May 28, BTS uploaded another edition of Run BTS!, where the theme of the week was "Drama." When BTS found out they would have to act out popular scenes from K-Dramas, they immediately looked to V, because he actually starred in a drama before called Hwarang. The group's staff then handed each of the members a piece of paper that revealed the drama they would have to act out. Unfortunately, Hwarang wasn't one of them, but the dramas that did make the cut were Guardian (also known as Goblin), Lovers in Paris, Kill Me, Heal Me, Moon Embracing The Sun, Deep Rooted Tree, Fight For My Way, and Boys Over Flowers.

First up was Jimin, who was recreating a scene from Guardian. Jungkook pretended to be his director just so he could use informal language towards Jimin, who is a year older than him (in Korea you're supposed to use formal language towards people who are older than you). It was all good though, since Jimin laughed at the youngest member being so cute (especially with Jungkook's cheeks looking all puffy because he just got his wisdom teeth taken out). Jungkook helped take the pressure off Jimin since he seemed really nervous about his scene. And although RM mentioned that Jin was a film major in school, Jin revealed that he was also nervous about acting, but he managed to pull through — even if it did look like Jin was about to burst into laughter any second.

Jungkook, on the other hand, looked straight into the camera and delivered his lines perfectly. I'm sure his intense gaze had fans totally swooning over him. V, being the group's only professional actor, did great, too, obviously.

What surprised BTS the most was J-Hope's acting, which was spot-on. He had the most intense scene to act out and he did so with such passion. Meanwhile, RM acted out a cute scene starring Park Seo-Joon (who also happens to be V's close friend), and Suga ended the episode by acting out a scene from one of the most iconic K-Dramas of all — Boys Over Flowers.

The episode didn't have the guys' scenes side-by-side with the original ones, but thankfully, one member of the BTS ARMY managed to do it just hours after the episode dropped. So, here's me introducing you to actors Jimin, Jin, Jungkook, V, J-Hope, RM, and Suga!

BTS did a great job at acting out their scenes. Now, if only they really could star in a few K-Dramas. I know I would be watching every week!