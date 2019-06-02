Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are using their latest outing as an excuse to remind the Beyhive that the 7-year-old is just like her mom. While it's not exactly surprising that the apple doesn't fall far from the tree when it comes to the "Single Ladies" hitmaker and her daughter, the duo gave us a new level of twinning when Blue Ivy decided to show off her performance skills. Unsurprisingly, it looks like the Bey and Jay's eldest daughter got her star power from her mama, and this video of Blue Ivy Carter lip-syncing "Circle Of Life" will give you all the mini Bey vibes.

On Saturday, June 1, the mother and daughter pair made the third annual Wearable Art Gala a family affair in the chicest way possible. The event — which was hosted by Beyoncé's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson — encouraged guests to show off their own sartorial spin on The Lion King with the theme "A Journey to the Pride Lands." To no one's surprise, Bey and her mini-me didn't shrink away from the stylistic challenge and both served up fire looks, with the mom-of-three slaying in a feathered gold catsuit with a matching cape while the 7-year-old went with a yellow asymmetrical dress paired with a lavish matching headdress.

It was the cutest mother-daughter outing, and Bey shared several photos and videos of their night out that are pretty much guaranteed to give you FOMO. One video in particular is catching the Beyhive's attention, because fans can't get over the fact that Blue Ivy is basically a mini Beyoncé in the making.

In the Instagram clip, which was shot while the pair were on their way over to the charity gala, the "Lemonade" chart-topper captured her daughter lip-syncing along to "Circle Of Life" from The Lion King, and her over-the-top performance will make you want to get into formation.

It appeared that the toddler got her mom's stamp of approval with her performance, as Bey then panned the camera to herself and started giggling.

While Blue Ivy didn't actually sing in the clip, it's no secret that she gets her talents and showmanship from her parents. Beyoncé and Jay-Z are arguably the biggest power couple in the music industry, and their oldest child has gotten an early start to following in their footsteps.

Back in 2012, the then-infant made history as the youngest art ever to be featured on a Billboard chart when her cries were featured on her father's track "Glory." Since then, she's just added to her repertoire by landing a cameo in her mom's Homecoming: The Live Album release and "Daddy Lessons," in addition to the 2017 "Mi Gente" remix.

Considering that Beyoncé is voicing the character of Nala in the live-action remake of The Lion King, which will hit theaters on July 19, it's fitting that Blue Ivy is getting hyped for the film's release by paying tribute to the soundtrack of the OG 1994 Disney animated film. Unfortunately, it's likely that Blue won't be making a surprise appearance in the remake, but this lip-syncing video is a pretty good consolation prize.