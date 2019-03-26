This might be hard to believe, but Ariana Grande is human, too. The singer is currently on tour for her Sweetener album while simultaneously promoting and singing hits off her additional album, Thank U, Next. During a recent performance in Washington, D.C., Grande became emotional after mentioning her late boyfriend Malcolm Miller, aka Mac Miller, in the opening lyrics to the song, "Thank U, Next." Fortunately, her fans and back up singers were there to keep her going. The video of Ariana Grande crying after singing about Mac Miller is a rare emotional moment from the starlit who is known to keep it moving through incredibly tough circumstances.

By now, you've surely heard about "Thank U, Next"'s lyrics. In the song's opening lines, Grande famously references all of her previous well-known boyfriends. She sings: "Thought I'd end up with Sean / But he wasn't a match / Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh / Even almost got married / And for Pete, I'm so thankful / Wish I could say, "Thank you" to Malcolm / 'Cause he was an angel." In September 2018 Miller died of a reported drug overdose, just a few months after he and Grande broke up and she became engaged to her now ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson.

In the concert video, Grande is able to keep her dance moves going but you can clearly hear her voice crack as she tries to get the words out. Eventually, she goes quiet, and lets her backup dancers and audience sing the words for her. One fan caught the moment on camera and shared it on Twitter:

Another fan caught a different angle on video which shows a still visibly shaken Grande walking across the stage before yet again committing to her dance moves. The person tweeted: "mood is ariana grande getting emotional during thank u next and then twerking momentarily after."

After the concert, Grande thanked her fans for accepting her "humanness" while she was "emo" on stage. She shared her own short video of the performance with the message:

thanks for accepting my humanness. it’s super emo and difficult singing some of these songs. but you make me smile. i look like penny pingleton here. i love u and thanks. i feel your warmth up there and it helps and is greatly appreciated.

Meanwhile, she also paid tribute to Miller but sharing a photo of herself and his dog Myron whom he adopted in 2017. Today, Myron is in Grande's care and still the sweetest thing in the world. She wrote the caption, "real protective wit my soullll where YOUUUUUU been" to accompany the selfie.

Additionally, Grande celebrated the 6-year anniversary of her and Miller's collaboration hit "The Way," which came out on March 25, 2013. She marked this with a simple "six years" note on her Instagram stories paired with a white heart.

Instagram/Ariana Grande

Your Arianators are out here for you, Ariana! No matter how human you are, you're still a Goddess to them.