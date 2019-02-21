Adrienne Bailon is no stranger to Kardashian family drama. I mean, she dated Rob from 2007 to 2009. She then got into an infamous Twitter war with Kim and Khloé a few years later after blasting the famous family name as being "hurtful" to her career. She was once a Cheetah Girl, you know! Anyway, Bailon is now a host on the morning talk show The Real, on which she decided to spill the tea on the whole Tristan-Thompson-allegedly-cheating-on-KoKo-with-Kylie-Jenner's-bestie-Jordyn-Woods scandal. Yup, she did that. And the video of Adrienne Bailon claiming the Tristan and Jordyn rumors are true on the show is actually pretty ballsy.

But let's rewind the tape for a sec. Because Bailon first kicked off the convo by attempting to do a deep dive into Thompson's psyche.

You heard me.

"I think that blame should be obviously put on both parties," she said. "But at this point, it looks like Tristan just has a problem. There's something wrong. There's a deeper issue here."

Uh, ya think?

But co-host Loni Love jumped in to shut Bailon's line of thinking down by basically dismissing Thompson as just another baller, then openly questioned whether or not the rumors were actually even true. And that's when Bailon dropped her massive truth bomb.

"I spoke to somebody who has confirmed to me that it is absolutely ... I am telling you, it is confirmed that this is absolutely true," she said. "I wouldn't say that if I didn't know."

Watch:

Whoa. Bailon for the win with the inside connections! (Though, to be fair, Bailon's "confirmation" is just a secondhand account, so we actually still have no real confirmation.)

But who do you guys think is this "somebody?" Is it Rob? Is it Kim? Is it Khloé herself, who Bailon is now actually friends with? I have so many questions, and I'm probs not getting answers anytime soon, since no one in the Kardashian fam has directly addressed the rumored cheating scandal.

What we do know is that Kim unfollowed both Thompson and Woods on Instagram, which is just soooo Kim.

And Khloé has apparently started to cleanse her own Instagram feed of all evidence that Thompson even existed after April 2018.

Instagram/Khloé Kardashian

Smart move, girl! She did leave some photos of Thompson up, though, like this one, from her pregnancy photoshoot (though, she disabled the comments to keep out the haters).

Pretty sneaky, sis!

You know what Khloé hasn't deleted from her Instagram? This photo of Woods rocking a Good American skirt:

Meanwhile, while we're on the topic of the 'Gram, Khloé posted some pretty cryptic-but-not-really quotes to her story on Feb. 21, all of which appear to be pointed directly at Thompson.

First, she shared this one:

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram Story

Then she added this one:

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram Story

And then, finally, she shared this one, which is probably the most heartbreaking of all:

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram Story

Ugh, poor Khloé. She even capped her story off with an image of a woman crying.

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram Story

And then followed it up with a beautiful picture of flowers, which I can only imagine were sent to her by Mama Kris.

Khloe Kardashian/ Instagram Story

Whatever Khloé is dealing with, I'm glad she has a solid support system in place. I really hope you're doing OK, mama — hang in there!