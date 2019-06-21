Vans is so cool it hurts. Opening Ceremony is so cool it hurts. So a Vans x Opening Ceremony sneaker collaboration that takes a classic footwear style and amps it up via dreamy hues and luxe fabric? I really can't deal — it hurts so good.

Dramatics aside, the new drop by the duo really is worth waxing poetic about, seeing as it delivers the most summer-perfect sneakers around. They're the shoes you'll want to pair with every single outfit as a means of adding a final pop of color and shine, so forget about your go-to white sneakers or your classic black and white Sk8-Hi's because a new favorite is in town.

The pack includes three styles, which see the classic Vans Old Skool sneaker reimagined in bright new color ways that are the same hues as some of your favorite candies. They're both sweet yet edgy and iconically rad yet with a modern twist. As if that weren't enough, the drop arrives alongside a rad campaign shot by photographer Leo Reilly. Shot in Los Angeles, it takes the sneakers to new heights and provides some ace examples of what to style them with. Take a look at some snaps from the shoot below and check out each color way in full.

Leo Reilly

Leo Reilly

Leo Reilly

First up in the pack is the Aqua Sky/ silver color way.

It boasts an icy blue satin upper and a matching sole, along with blue laces and lace holes. A silver stripe cuts through the upper in classic Vans style, while a line of gray encircles the shoe along the top of the sole. Its glossy sheen gives it a decidedly mid-2000s vibe and would make it the piece de la resistance of any look — I'd rock it with a white mini skirt, matching tank, and silver sunnies for an especially fresh look.

Next is the Burnt Orange/ Emerald color way, which immediately makes me think of Halloween — did you get a pumpkin vibe from it too? An orange satin upper and sole is offset by a bright green side stripe and sole stripe, giving the shoe a sort of so-dorky-it's-cool look. I'd have to really plan what I wore this color way with, but a floral dress with touches of orange, green, and pink comes to mind.

The last shoe in the drop is by far my favorite. Arriving in a Pale Mauve/ Burnt Coral color way, it feels decidedly summery and would be a breezy to style on the daily. Its upper and sole arrive in a soft dusty blush, while muted coral appears in the form of the side stripe and sole stripe. It's light, airy, and reminds me of the beds of flowers that are currently blooming all over New York City — so dreamy! I'd pair these with light wash denim and a pink top, pretty much any floral dress ever, a black mini and a graphic tee — whatever.

All three pairs can be shopped now for $100 at openingceremony.com.