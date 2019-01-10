There's no denying that 2018 was the year of the unicorn, and it seems that the trend is carrying on through to 2019. I'm definitely not mad about it. If you love unicorns, then you'll be happy to know that there is a brand new Unicorn-themed dessert bar that's opening up in Houston, Texas. Whether you live in the Lone Star State or not, planning a trip to this Unicorn-Magical Dessert Bar in Texas is a must. Make sure to come with your phone fully charged, because chances are you won't be able to stop 'Gramming every unicorn-inspired dessert that the sweet shop makes.

According to The Houston Chronicle, a brand new second location of the Unicorn-Magical Dessert Bar will open up in late February or early March. The unicorn-themed sweet shop already has a location in Dallas that opened up on Dec. 21, 2018. In the few short weeks, it has been open, the Unicorn-Magical Dessert Bar has apparently been a huge success in Dallas. I'm talking lines out the door — that kind of success, per Eater's Houston-focused website. This is why the creators behind Magical Dessert Bar decided to open up a second location after a short period of time.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the Unicorn-Magical Dessert Bar will sell cakes, cake pops, macaroons, ice cream, and pink hot chocolate, all of which is inspired by the mythical creatures. Oh, and there's also going to be a chocolate fountain, too. When you enter the sweet shop, you will be greeted by bright pink unicorn decor, dazzling flowers, and dreamy faux clouds. It's basically like you've stepped into your childhood fantasy, except you're in your 20s and still living out your adolescent dreams. The Unicorn-Magical Dessert Bar honestly sounds like something straight up out of a fairy tale book.

As its Dallas location, the Unicorn-Magical Dessert Bar's best selling item is the vanilla milkshake, per the periodical. The creamy drink is, "topped with a piece of six-layer rainbow cake, adorned with a waffle cone that serves as the unicorn horn," according to the newspaper.

It's been a hot minute since I've been to Dallas or Houston. All I'm gathering is that I need to hop on the next flight out because these treats almost sound too good to be true. I need to see this place for myself. Not just for verification purposes, but so I can indulge myself in one of these magical milkshakes. Or any of the shops' other treats, really. Like this lemonade drink that's topped with cotton candy and served in a light-up cup. Say what? This specialty dessert, as well as the others featured on the menu, were totally made for Instagram. Or at least that's what I'm telling myself. So, pardon me while I fill up my Insta feed with amazing pictures of these magical sweets.

While I couldn't immediately find a website for the Unicorn-Magical Dessert stores, you can make sure to follow along over at the bakery's Facebook page for the latest information about menu items and store openings. Now, it's time for me to seriously think about a trip to Texas so I can try these seriously amazing-looking desserts.