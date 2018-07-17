Nestled in the deep blue waters of the Caribbean Sea is a perfectly pink wine bar waiting for you. This isn't your average wine bar, either. This oceanside tavern features nothing but rosé to sip on. Now, you can "rosé all day" while soaking up the sun on the white sandy shores of Grace Bay Beach in the Turks and Caicos. One may arguably call this a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. So, book your flight down south ASAP, because this Turks and Caicos resort's rosé bar is a beachside oasis that you don't want to miss.

If you are looking to have the ultimate summer vacation experience, head down to the Gansevoort Turks and Caicos Resort in the West Indies for a weekend of Instagrammable fun. The luxury hotel is home to the Pink Bar, a pop-up beachside lounge that will serve you a glass of cold rosé to enjoy while you max and relax on the island.

The Pink Bar opened on Saturday, June 16 at the hotel in collaboration with Winc's Summer Water Rosé, according to the Gansevoort Turks and Caicos Resort. The entire bar sits right on the beach and features several outdoor wooden cabanas where you can place your order. There's also shaded seating, so you can stay for a while. Whether you're taking a dip in the water or working on your summer tan, the Gansevoort Turks and Caicos Resort has made ordering a glass of summer's favorite libation easier than ever.

The drink menu is full of fruity and refreshing beverage options. From a curated selection of rosé wines to a handful of blush champagnes, there is something for everyone at the Pink Bar. This includes Winc's popular Summer Water Rosé. The drink is a dry, light, and crisp beverage with hints of strawberry, pink grapefruit, and white peach.

You may remember back in April when Winc offered a rosé subscription service to keep your fridge stocked with the pink-colored drink all summer long. Basically, from May to June, you could get 18 bottles of premium rosé delivered right to your doorstep. From the wine to the delivery, the entire deal would've cost you $350. That's a pretty good price if you ask me. Just total up all of the money you spend on rosé during Sunday brunch of out to dinner on a weeknight. Since we are already deep in the trenches of summer, you'll have to wait until next year to take advantage of this deal.

For now, you and your besties might just need to put one last trip on the books this summer and plan a quick getaway to the Turks and Caicos. You'll need to organize your travel plans soon, though, because the Pink Bar is only here for a little while longer. The beachside lounge is located directly at the Gansevoort Turks and Caicos Resort's Grace Bay Beach entrance and is open from 11:00 a.m.- 6 p.m. every day for the remainder of the summer.

So, grab your camera and start snapping pictures as soon as you get there. There's nothing quite as lovely as a shimmering pink pour of rosé against the cool blue waters of the ocean. Bon voyage (and cheers)!