It was only a few days ago that I got my hands on an early release of the unicorn makeup launch of my dreams. I acquainted myself with every piece of the colorful collection and one item stood out to me. Here's my Too Faced Life's A Festival palette review and why I'm predicting this will be the first item to sell out.

First things first, every shade in the Life's A Festival Ethereal Eyeshadow Palette ($42; Too Faced) is infused with real rose quartz powder. Not only does it work wonders on your vibes, it imparts a glow on your face that can only be found in a precious gemstone. If you know anything about crystals, you know that rose quartz is the stone you pick up when you need some extra love in your life — even the kind of love you give to yourself.

I don't know if it was the poppy colors or mood-boosting rose quartz, but I can tell you from experience that I felt different after applying it. I must've been feeling confident because I did something I almost never do. I busted out my phone and took a ton of selfies. Maybe the crystals are working their magic already. I'm not sure what brought on the sudden urge to snap my own photo, but I'll take it.

I've said it before and I'll say it again: I'm actually pretty basic when it comes to my makeup. I own a lot of it (perks of the job), but I always gravitate towards more neutral shades. My latest streak of out-of-the-box eyeshadow colors include coppers, rust shades, and plum hues. Translation: Slightly more interesting versions of my go-to natural tans and browns, but still, pretty basic. It's not that I'm afraid of color — maybe I've just lacked inspiration. But from the second I opened the rainbow-shaped shadow palette, I could just visualize so many colorful lid options. I broke out my best eyeshadow brushes and start creating endless color combinations. I instantly felt less basic and I hadn't even put the colors to my eyes yet.

First, I gravitated towards an irridescent shade of purple (old habits die hard) called "Artist Pass," and it was so good, I built my entire makeup look around this single shade. At first glance, it looks like a deep plum hue but when the light hits it, the shade shimmers with tones of blue and lime green (as you can see, the just magic continues). To create my new look, I blended a warm tan shade called "Desert Vibes" into my crease with a fluffy brush. Then, with my finger, I patted on "Artist Pass" across my entire lid.

I was shocked at how surprisingly wearable it actually is. I felt like I'd awakened my inner unicorn, but not like I was wearing some sort of costume. Lastly, I took an angled brush and created a purple wing using the shade "Funtasy." I almost always wear a cat eye, so this time, I experimented with a new color. I felt like myself (which is obviously important), but like an updated, slightly more-extra version of me, and I liked it.

STEPHANIE MONTES

I can't get over how much dimension "Artist Pass" gives my lids. It looks almost as if I created an ombre effect with shades of pink, purple and blue. The best part is all I had to do was pat on a single shade with my finger. With so many duo-chromatic colors in the palette, I can create this same look in multiple colorways, without having to spend a ton of time doing it.

STEPHANIE MONTES

So you might be wondering where the shadow names like "Desert Vibes," "Funtasy," and "Artist Pass" came from. This 13-pan palette is inspired by music festivals and the names remind me of every moment spent soaking up the sun at Coachella. Too Faced even infused a scent into all of the formulas — and while I can't quite put my finger on what it smells like, it does transport me to watching the sun set over the desert.

You'll find other names in the collection like "Young & Free," "Fun In The Sun," "Euphoric," and "Rainbow Life." And if that wasn't enough, there's a bonus half-moon shaped powder in the center called "Unicorn Tears" that can be used as a highlighter and an eyeshadow. If you're a fan of the best-selling lipstick La Créme Color Drenched Lipstick in Unicorn Tears ($22; Too Faced), you'll love the similar blue undertones in this pressed powder.

STEPHANIE MONTES

If for nothing else, there's one huge (and totally obvious) reason you need to get your hands on this palette: The pretty packaging! Not only is there a rainbow printed on the top, the entire palette is cut to match the shape! Set this on your vanity for an instant mood booster.

STEPHANIE MONTES

We still have a few more days before the magical makeup collection hits Too Faced's website on Feb. 15, but I have a feeling it won't be available for long. Do yourself a favor and set a reminder to get your hands on this mystical makeup launch. Who said it can't be all unicorns and rainbows all the time?