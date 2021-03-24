With an extra hour of sunlight every day, it's time to get your tan on, if that's your jam. Of course, the temperature is going to have to move more than a few degrees up before I'm going outside in anything even close to resembling a swimsuit. But that's not going to stop me from getting a healthy, summer glow with as little hassle as possible. TikTok's new favorite self-tanner hack is taking the app by storm due to its easy application, and you best believe this is the only way I'll self-tan ever again.

I've never had the best luck with self-tanners, but hopefully, that's about to change. The first step to your easy-breezy self-tanning session involves acquiring cult-favorite Isle of Paradise's Self-Tanning Water Refill ($22, Isle of Paradise) in the light, medium, or dark variation, depending on your preference and skin tone. As everyone sheds skin cells at different rates, Isle of Paradise's self-tanners generally last between four to 10 days.

However, it's not just the amazing product that TikTok discovered — it's a whole new application technique that makes an at-home spray tan a reality. Seriously, you may ditch the messy mousses forever. TikTokker Erica (@foamy3) was the first to make the connection when she put her tanning water in a bottle, like the Beautify Beauties Hair Mist Spray Bottle ($25, Amazon), although you can use any continuous misting bottle. This new combo simplifies everything. By just squeezing the nozzle, you can get a consistent, constant spray. It's almost like you're getting your tan done professionally.

Before you start tanning yourself with abandon, Jules Von Hep, the founder of Isle of Paradise shared some tips on getting the best glow via a press release. Pre-application, you should lay down a towel to protect your home, and moisturize your knees, elbows, and hands to avoid product build-up in dry or cracked spots. He also suggested putting lip balm on your nails, so you don't end up tinting your manicure. Once you're ready to start, hold the bottle at least 6 inches away from your body. The continuous spray of the bottle will simplify the process, but he recommended spraying your face in three sections (left, middle, and right). Then, you just have to wait for your new tan to dry and develop. It's truly that easy to achieve your dream summer glow even in the last dregs of cold weather. You can check out the key products and see some of the TikTok reviews below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.