This Theory About The Darksaber In 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Is, Well, Dark

Star Wars: The Clone Wars' final season has arrived to help tide over Star Wars fans suffering through the long way until The Mandalorian Season 2. But that doesn't mean Baby Yoda and friends are out of the news. With filming for Season 2 already well underway, actors on the series know what's coming next, and are willing to drop hints. While these aren't spoilers, per se, they do give fans an idea of where things are heading. And this theory about the Darksaber in The Mandalorian Season 2 just got a significant boost because of them.

The latest hint of what's to come arrived courtesy of actor Giancarlo Esposito. His character, Moff Gideon, was revealed as the series' main antagonist at the end of Season 1. Esposito appeared at Fan Expo in Vancouver over Valentine's Day weekend and was asked what he could reveal about the upcoming season so far.

According to ComicBook.com, Esposito told audiences who were frustrated at the lack of lightsaber duels in Season 1 not to worry. There would be plenty of laser sword fighting in the show's sophomore season. More importantly, his character was going to be part of the action, and Gideon will get to use the Darksaber.

Grand Admiral Trooper on YouTube

During the spotlight panel, Esposito said:

Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show, and I should mention that I’m the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful.

The Darksaber has a long and storied history, covered in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars: Rebels. Created by the first Mandalorian to become a Jedi, it is a symbol of Mandalore and its people. Seeing it in the hands of an Imperial general is a sign of how far Mando's people have fallen.

The going theory is that Mando will learn that Gideon possesses the Darksaber and make it his mission to take it back. Some believe Mando will eventually be the one to earn the Darksaber symbolizing the rebirth of Mandalore. Esposito confirming he and his weapon will be in the thick of fighting come next season will only throw fuel on the fire of those who would see the Mandalorians rise again.

The Mandalorian will return with Season 2 in October of 2020 on Disney+.