This Theory About Ciri's Prophecy In 'The Witcher' Has Fans Asking Questions

The Witcher Season 1 follows three separate characters on their journeys through the Continent. The title character is Geralt of Rivia, the "Witcher" of the story, whose life viewers see over 90-odd years. There's also the love of his life, Yennefer, whose story we follow from childhood to the defeat of Nilfgaard. But there's a third character, Ciri, the "Lion Cub of Cintra." She might turn out to be the most critical of all. This theory about Ciri's prophecy in The Witcher suggests the entire series has a much larger tale to tell.

Season 1 of The Witcher spends a great deal of time in worldbuilding via Geralt and Yennefer's travels over the Continent. Their stories span the longest amount of time (nearly a century) and the farthest journeys, giving viewers a look at the political and social climate of the world.

Ciri, on the other hand, never travels very far. Her escape from Cintra during the defeat by Nilfgaard is on foot, and despite grabbing a horse at one point, she never makes it more than a few miles from home. Also, all of her adventures happen in a short span. The earliest viewers see her is a day or two before Cintra's fall, and her final scene is the day after the Battle of Sodden Hill, two weeks later.

Netflix

But that doesn't mean Ciri isn't the show's heart. There's been a lot of talk about destiny and how Ciri and Geralt are tied together somehow. But more importantly, Ciri can prophesize the future, which she does at the end of the series' penultimate episode.

In a moment of crisis, as Ciri and her stolen horse are attacked by a crew of displaced young men from Cintra, she is suddenly overtaken by a trance. Here's what she says while under the spell:

Verily, I say unto you the era of the sword and the ax is nigh, the era of the Wolf's Blizzard. The Time of the White Chill and the White Light is nigh, the Time of Madness and the Time of Contempt.

What in heaven's name does that mean? In the books, this prophecy is central to the overarching plot. The version from the books begins the same way. But then it goes on to say:

Tedd Deireádh, the Time of End. The world will die amidst frost and be reborn with the new sun. It will be reborn of Elder Blood, of Hen Ichaer, of the seed that has been sown. A seed which will not sprout but burst into flame.

Those lines are left off in the show. But in the novels, they presage that everyone is threatened by "global cooling," aka climate change.

Could The Witcher be a story of political machinations, and rulers fiddling while the world dies? Season 2's future just got way more dire.