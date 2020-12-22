With just days to go until the hustle and bustle of the holidays is at an end, Starbucks is encouraging customers to sit back and relax with the soothing sights and sounds of your favorite holiday sip. That's right: Starbucks is jumping on the ASMR train, and its Dec. 22 Instagram post dedicated to all the things you know and love about the Peppermint Mocha will have you entranced. If you're feeling that pre-holiday stress, Starbucks' Peppermint Mocha ASMR video is the weirdly satisfying remedy you didn't know you needed.

ASMR, which stands for "autonomous sensory meridian response," basically refers to a formerly niche part of the internet which found that certain noises can lead to "responses such as tingling and increased calmness," according to Psychology Today. While the phenomenon flew under the radar until a few years ago, it's since exploded in popularity as people have discovered that certain sounds and sensations can help them sleep and even alleviate stress and anxiety, which is something we all could use more of in our lives.

IMHO, there's almost nothing more relaxing than a freshly brewed cup of coffee. Luckily, Starbucks had a similar thought and decided to run with the idea by sharing an incredibly soothing Instagram video of a Peppermint Mocha being prepared. Who knew the sights and sounds of peppermint sticks being broken, candies being unwrapped, and whipped cream being sprayed out of a can could be so weirdly satisfying?

Well, Starbucks put them all right there in a video for you to find out:

If the video didn't put you to sleep, it may have you craving a Peppermint Mocha. To switch things up, Starbucks also recently shared four different ideas for customizing your holiday beverage in a Dec. 16 Instagram post.

If you’re part of team iced coffee, you can ask your barista for a Vanilla Bean Frappuccino or an Irish Cream Cold Brew topped with peppermint syrup. Want to keep the chocolate notes of your mocha? Start with a Toasted White Chocolate Mocha and ask to add peppermint syrup. Last but not least, you can put your own twist on peppermint tea by ordering a London Fog Tea Latte but with Mint Majesty Tea instead of Earl Grey.

As when ordering anything from Starbucks, you might want to consider pre-ordering your specialty orders in the app for pick up or having them delivered. Keep in mind the coronavirus safety recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as of Sept. 11 as well as Starbucks' coronavirus safety guidelines, which suggest wearing a face mask, limiting unnecessary outings, and distancing yourself from others as much as possible. It's also a good rule of thumb to wash your hands after leaving your Starbucks or handling any packaging. And when you're home, go ahead and fire up the Peppermint Mocha ASMR (again) for a relaxing holiday moment.

