Would you pause your TikTok and Instagram scrolling and spend a day Netflix-free for $2,400? This Reviews.org digital detox challenge is paying one person $100 an hour to spend a full day taking a much-needed break from their phone, TV, computer, tablet, and other devices — and it's the perfect excuse to commit to a screen-free 24 hours. Here's how to enter to score the cash prize and a $200 Amazon gift card that you can put towards your own technology-free "survival kit."

While avoiding your phone for 24 hours might not seem like the end of the world, Reviews.org's challenge extends to all screen technology. Not only will you not be able to use your TV to watch shows or play games, but you also won't be able to use any digital watches or Fitbits, gaming consoles, tablets, laptops, or computers. You also can't use any smart home devices, i.e. an Alexa or a speaker, and will get a safe to store all your devices so you're free from temptation. Basically, other than using a microwave, you're on your own.

To help you get through your 24-hour digital detox, you'll get a $200 Amazon gift card that you can put towards your own DIY "survival kit." What you choose is up to you, but suggestions include paint and a brush so you can create "self-portraits instead of selfies," books (hello, to be read list!), and board games. Before you can cash in on your $2,400 prize, you'll need to complete the challenge, review the items you chose for a tech-free day, and share details about your experience. Keep in mind you'll also have to send screen time reports to Reviews.org, so no cheating.

You can apply to get in on the digital detox on the Reviews.org website through March 26 at 5 p.m. MST. The company is looking for people to apply who are a little too into social media and their tech devices, but are looking to challenge themselves and get out of the rut of a digital burnout. You'll need to fill out a form with your information and explain in 100 words or less why you're the perfect person for the challenge. On March 29, the digital detox challengers will be announced live on the Reviews.org YouTube channel. If you're the chosen winner, you'll also get an email that you can accept or decline within seven days.

Oh, and if you win and have to use a computer or other technology for work or school, you can still make it work. After you officially accept the challenge, you have a two-week window to choose a day to go technology-free, so it's totally possible to avoid skipping out on responsibilities that require a digital device unless you feel like playing hooky.