The Bachelor is going old-school, at least for a little bit. The latest sneak peek of the upcoming season of the dating show looks like it's straight out of the 1970s and it's... a lot to take in. Watching the retro Bachelor promo for Peter Weber's season feels like stepping into a time machine to a past — a past filled with plenty of modern drama, of course.

If the old-timey filter and cheesy narration freaks you out, don't worry; it's not here to stay. The promo is simply a nod to ABC's "Live In Front of a Studio Audience" special, which airs on Wednesday, Dec. 18. Similar to the network's special in May, this one will feature today's actors recreating episodes of the iconic 1970s sitcoms All in the Family and Good Times. So, the new Bachelor promo is going to be right at home during the commercial breaks of this TV event.

The producers really went all out in recreating a 1970s vibe for the video. With grainy footage, an announcer who speaks with bravado, and the theme song to the real-life 1970s show The Dating Game, the 30-second clip feels eerily accurate to the times. Of course, the promo also features some juicy moments from Peter's upcoming season, because it wouldn't be complete without some drama. You can take a look at the promo below:

ABC on YouTube

In the video, the announcer says, "Pilot Pete is taking flight with 30 women. But only one will be his co-pilot!" Luckily, there are several flight attendants in the cast of Peter's season, so hopefully one of them is up to the task. The promo also showed several women in flight-themed accessories, so at least some of the contestants are ready to dress the part, too.

It seems like audiences are in for plenty of airplane puns and innuendos this season. In fact, one of the women even says she'd be down to join the Mile High Club with Peter, and the clip ends with the announcer saying, "Careful, Captain, there's turbulence ahead." It's going to be a bumpy ride.

Season 24 of The Bachelor premieres on Monday, Jan. 6, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.