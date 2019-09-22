It's been a minute since Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were blowing up Instagram with their FOMO-inducing travel photos, but the exes are making it feel like it's 2018 all over again after they were spotted holding hands and going on a date. So, what exactly is going on between the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and her former beau? According to inside sources, this reported update on Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima suggests that while things aren't completely platonic, we don't have to worry about them becoming Instagram official anytime soon.

Before they split up back in August 2018, Kardashian and her model boyfriend were pretty inseparable during the two years they were together. However, things went downhill last summer after Bendjima somehow thought it was a good idea to publicly slut shame his girlfriend over an Instagram belfie and reports emerged that he might have gotten too cozy with a friend while vacationing in Mexico. While the exes have seemed pretty friendly when they've run into each other and Kardashian extended an invitation to the 26-year-old to come to her birthday party, I assumed their romantic connection was a thing of the past. That is, until the pair was spotted on Friday, Sept. 20 holding hands as they grabbed lunch in L.A. and headed to an art gallery, per the DailyMail. While fans were quick to assume that their public outing meant that they were back together, an inside source told E! News to set the record straight and reiterate that it's nothing serious.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The source told the publication that the model initiated the meet up. "Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other. They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. He's been to several of the family events, including Kourtney's birthday and he's hung out with Kourtney a few times recently in social settings," the insider said. "Younes asked Kourtney to get lunch or dinner with him this week, and she accepted."

While the date might have rekindled their "romantic connection," they apparently haven't been purely platonic in a while.

"They had a really fun day together and they still have a romantic connection," the source added. "They have hooked up since their split and are definitely having fun. Kourtney really wants to be in a relationship but it's very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes."

Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Meanwhile, a source told People on Sept. 21 that it's more of a friends with benefits deal. "They spend some time together. It’s more of a friend situation," the insider explained, emphasizing that to Kardashian, their current situationship is not serious.

"You could call it casually dating. It’s definitely not a relationship. They have known each other for a long time and Kourtney has fun with him," the source continued. "She isn’t happy about being photographed with him though. She has been trying to just keep it private.”

So, there you have it. At the moment, it looks like the former couple is just taking their relationship day by day and having fun with things, but I wouldn't be surprised if things heat up as cuffing season comes around.