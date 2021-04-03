Guys, it's finally happening. While 2020 didn't bring the much-anticipated Friends reunion to HBO Max due to the coronavirus pandemic halting production, things are looking up. After months of anticipation, there's finally a reported update about HBO Max's 2021 Friends reunion, so get ready to bask in the nostalgia of Central Perk.

After much delay, it looks like the Friends reunion special is ~actually~ filming. The show, which will bring all your faves from Friends back to the couch, was originally slated to premiere on May 27, 2020, but the pandemic forced a reschedule date. In November 2020, Matthew Perry tweeted that the reunion was rescheduled for March 2021. At the time, it was unclear whether that meant it would film in March or premiere then, but now it looks like he wasn't too far off. Luckily, fans have a reported update as of Friday, April 2. According to The Hollywood Reporter, sources claim the Friends reunion is set to film the week of Monday, April 5. Elite Daily reached out to an HBO Max rep for comment on the reported news but did not hear back at the time of publication.

Although there isn't a confirmed premiere date *yet*, the reunion special will probably come around May 2021 — a year after the original premiere date.

The reunion special will reunite Perry, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer to discuss the show alongside Friends creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane. Instead of being a scripted continuation of the series, it will focus on the actors reflecting on the immense impact Friends has had on television and spilling some behind-the-scenes secrets.

The Friends special — which will be directed by Ben Winston — has been on fans' minds for a while. The Hollywood Reporter first revealed the stars were in talks to do a reunion back in November 2019, and it was officially confirmed on Feb. 21, 2020.

You can expect the OG Friends set to make its appearance, too. The special will film from the set on Stage 24 at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, California, its original place of filming for its 10-year run.

Getty Images/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

After the disappointment of Friends leaving Netflix at the beginning of 2020, fans were elated by the news:

Fans of the show are once again hyping the reunion's premiere:

While it's unclear when the premiere date will be, you can expect the Friends reunion special to hit HBO Max sometime soon.