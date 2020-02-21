Stop what you're doing and pivot, because your six favorite pals are coming back to grace your screens. If you somehow haven't heard yet, a Friends reunion special is coming, and the tweets about the news make it pretty clear it's all anyone is going to be able to talk about for quite some time. Luckily, there's a lot to discuss.

The news about the Friends reunion dropped on Friday, Feb. 21, following months of speculation that the cast and creators were working on something. According to Variety, the main players finally came to an agreement, and an unscripted reunion is now a go. The special will reportedly be available on HBO Max when the streamer launches in May 2020, and will feature the six main cast members — Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer — as well as creators Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

This news comes at an especially opportune time, since Friends left Netflix at the beginning of 2020, meaning many viewers have especially been missing their TV pals recently. And of course, the diehard fans have been waiting for more Friends content basically since the show aired its series finale back in 2004.

There's not too much information about the upcoming special, except that it will take place on the original Friends set but will *not* be a scripted episode. Based on that info, it sounds like the reunion will most likely be a roundtable-style chat with the cast and creators about the show.

Whatever it is, though, fans are just happy to be seeing their favorite faces all together again. As you can imagine, when the news broke about the special, Twitter exploded in celebration of this momentous occasion.

Until more "brand-new information" about the special becomes available, fans can count on Twitter to supply them the best GIFs, memes, and quotes from the show to get them by until HBO Max debuts.