I hate to be the bearer of bad news here, but this reported quarantine update on Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's relationship is super sad. According to a source who reportedly spoke to Us Weekly on April 23, Perry's relationship with Bloom “has changed since she got pregnant." And it reportedly hasn't necessarily changed for the better.

Apparently, bringing a child into the world during these uncertain times is bringing Bloom some extra stress. Meanwhile, Perry is reportedly bugging about having a baby for the first time. “Orlando and her are having some ups and downs right now,” the source told Us Weekly. “Katy is dealing with the nerves of being a first-time parent, and Orlando is stressing about having a baby in their lives at this time.”

On March 6, Perry, herself, opened up to Ryan Seacrest about the trouble in paradise she'd been facing with her husband-to-be. “There’s a lot of friction between my partner and I," she told Seacrest during an appearance on his show, On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “But, that friction breeds something beautiful. It can breed a lot of light.”

In the same interview, Perry also credited Bloom for helping her grow into the person she is today. “I’ve picked a partner that makes sure to keep me evolving into the best version of myself," she explained.

Despite the reported relationship turbulence, Perry is apparently still super excited to become a mom. The source reportedly told Us Weekly that the pop star “is overjoyed and elated that she is pregnant" and that “she’s always wanted to be a mom.”

Perry announced her pregnancy in what might possibly be the most iconic way ever with the release over her "Never Worn White" music video on March 5.

The singer took to Instagram Live shortly after the music video release to confirm the news for fans who were still not totally convinced. "There's a lot that will be happening this summer, not only will I be giving birth — literally — but also figuratively to something you guys have been waiting for," she announced, alluding to her upcoming album. On April 3, she announced the sex of the baby by posting a picture of Bloom with pink frosting smeared across his face alongside the caption, "💕 it’s a girl 💕."

Here's to hoping the two parents-to-be are able to set their reported differences aside for their baby girl.