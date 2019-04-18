Thanks to one jewelry movement that's bursting with color and puts minimal charms and chains to shame, your summer wardrobe is about to get a whole lot more exciting. And magical. The rainbow jewelry trend continues to power on full speed ahead and shows no sign of stopping anytime soon. Technicolor everything has been exploding in popularity as of late, infusing clothing, footwear, bags, even faux fur, and the like with eye-popping pigments. Fashion has gone terrifically wild and it's time for you to get in on the fun.

If rocking rainbow jewelry sounds like a daunting task ("What can I pair it with aside from monochromatic looks?"), fear not. Mixing seemingly clashing prints and palettes is not only acceptable but cool, so channel your inner Iris Apfel to get as crazy as you want with your look, and let the rainbows fly. Whether you prefer to stack your arms full of bracelets or wear a singular pendant chain around your neck, there's a kaleidoscopic piece of jewelry for you. Take a look at 23 of the most vibrant options out there and add a few to your closet. No bad sartorial days ahead when you're wrapped up in rainbows.

Heart Of Gold Rhinestone Rainbow Heart Ring $15 Urban Outfitters Buy Now Wear your heart on your finger with bedazzled rainbow ring, which is chunky costume jewelry at its absolute cutest.

You're A Gem Finespun Hoop Earrings $34 Madewell Buy Now These gold hoops are flecked with miscellaneous colorful crystals for a special handcrafted look.

Rainbow Brite Elizabeth Cole Carley Bracelet $73 Shopbop Buy Now When it comes to wearing the rainbow, it doesn't get more literal than this beaded bracelet.

Double The Fun Silver Spring Layered Necklace $48 Free People Buy Now Because two layers of colorful beads are always better than one. Wear this necklace with a top or dress boasting a deep V neckline for an especially striking effect.

Raise The Bar I.N.C. Gold-Tone Crystal Rainbow Horizontal Bar Pendant Necklace $29.50 Macy's Buy Now If small, minimal jewelry really is your thing, this is how you can take it full spectrum.

Candy Necklace Rainbow Brite gold-tone and enamel choker $120 Roxanne Assoulin Buy Now Square pastel-leaning beads give this choker an especially cool and modern look.

Daily Reminder Shashi Smile Bracelet Rainbow $36 Shopbop Buy Now The recipe for a happy day starts with this bracelet.

Good Points Dannijo Lotus Crystal Zigzag Necklace, Rainbow $145 Bergdorf Goodman Buy Now This necklace looks like the wearable interpretation of a bursting rainbow star and I, for one, am all about it.

Gold Lining Enamel Beaded Necklace Set $38 Madewell Buy Now Because what goes better together than rainbow and gold?

The Bling Bling Ring Five and Two Maria Rainbow Stone Ring $56 Revolve Buy Now Can this be my wedding band?

Pavé The Way VENESSA ARIZAGA Shine rainbow crystal choker $122 Farfetch Buy Now Getting dressed up for a night out? Yes, there's a piece of rainbow jewelry for that too. This pavé choker would be the perfect statement piece to pair with an all-black look, including your go-to LBD.

Arts & Crafts Joyful Mini Hoops $85 Susan Alexandra Buy Now You probably made a pair of these when you were a kid so either pull yours out of storage or splurge on these.

Lucky Charm Enamel Rainbow Bolo Necklace $38 Madewell Buy Now Tell me this doesn't look like the rainbow marshmallow from Lucky Charms cereal.

Crystal Clear 8 Other Reasons Rainbow Duster Earrings $41 Revolve Buy Now If rock candy was reimagined into the most delicate and beautiful earrings on earth I think they'd look something like these.

All Choked Up Rhinestone Rainbow Necklace $20 Urban Outfitters Buy Now A simple strand of rainbow gemstones would make jeans and a tee look effortlessly cool.

Sea What I Mean? Venessa Arizaga Rainbow Shell Swarovski Crystal Pearl Necklace $150 Shopbop Buy Now Pearls and shells go hand in hand, and this necklace puts an entirely new spin on the rainbow trend.

Let's Play Hoops joolz by Martha Calvo Rainbow Hoop Huggies $66 Revolve Buy Now Swap out your gold hoops for these every once in awhile and see just how much brighter your life gets.

Go For Gilded Shashi Baltic Rainbow Bracelet $48 Shopbop Buy Now Clearly, shell jewelry is also having a moment. Why not rock two trends at once with this rainbow pukka bracelet?

Full Circle Tai Rainbow Earrings w/ Chain Dangles $50 Neiman Marcus Buy Now Pots of gold, gold chains—same thing!

Triple Decker The M Jewelers NY The Three Row Rainbow Earring $100 Revolve Buy Now For if Extra is your middle name.

Easy Does It Enamel Beaded Bracelet Set $24 Madewell Buy Now Not into gemstones and crystals? These beaded bracelets are a super laidback way to rock rainbow without the shine.

Bomb Dot Com Venessa Arizaga Bomb Shell Pull-Tie Bracelet $55 Saks Buy Now Neon forever.