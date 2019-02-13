Whether you're married, dating, or single as can be, Valentine's Day is really all about sharing and showing love to anyone and everyone around you. And if you really, really happen to dig the Tex Mex chain Qdoba, you definitely can't be afraid to show your affection on the most romantic day of the year. If you haven't already heard about the Qdoba For A Kiss Valentine's Day 2019 deal, it will get you free food for simply doling out smooches. So pucker up, babes.

Maybe your go-to Tex Mex order is a classic plate of nachos, it might be a hefty AF burrito, or it could simply be a chicken and cheese quesadilla. Either way, you can score yourself a free entrée of your choice on Valentine's Day with the chain's annual Qdoba for a Kiss promotion. According to a press release, all you have to do is drive, walk, hop, skip, or fly to your nearest Qdoba restaurant location on Feb. 14, and order your entrée of choice. Then, if you want to get in on a BOGO deal, you can share a kiss with literally anyone or anything. It could be your partner, it might be a stranger, or maybe it'll be a cup of gooey-as-heck queso. Regardless of who (or what) you decide to kiss is entirely up to you. Once you do so, a free entrée of lesser or equal value is all yours.

I, personally, wouldn't mind sharing a kiss with this plate of nachos...

Courtesy Of Qdoba

... or this Adobo Chicken Bowl, for that matter.

Courtesy Of Qdoba

You can also just snuggle up to your boo. That's perfectly acceptable, as well.

If you haven't gotten in on this delicious deal before, you've been missing out big time. This isn't the first year the chain will be offering this glorious (and adorable) promotion — in fact, they've been doing it for almost a decade, according to the press release. And Jill Adams, the Vice President of Marketing at Qdoba, per the release, said it's become a vital part of fans' Valentine's Day traditions.

In the press release, Adams shared:

QDOBA for a Kiss is our longest-running promotion. We’ve been hosting this promotion for nearly a decade and what makes it especially unique is how many of our guests have made QDOBA for a Kiss a Valentine’s Day tradition that they celebrate with their family and friends every year.

In addition to showing love to those around you, the Tex Mex chain will also be encouraging customers to show love for those in need. According to the press release, Qdoba is partnering with No Kid Hungry, which raises money to help childhood hunger. Between Feb. 8 and Feb. 14, guests will be able to donate at any and all participating restaurants in the U.S. Additionally, if you also use the hashtag #QDOBAFORAKISS in any Twitter, Facebook or Instagram post, Qdoba will donate $1 to the organization. Pretty sweet, right?

Wow. Qdoba's Valentine's Day Qdoba for a Kiss deal is romantic, right? There is truly nothing I would rather smooch than a salsa-smothered burrito right now, between you and me, but I guess I'll have to wait until tomorrow if I want to qualify for the BOGO deal. I suppose my anticipated burrito kiss can wait.