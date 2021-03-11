COVID-19 vaccines are slowly but steadily becoming more available across the United States, and the country is (thankfully) inching toward the light at the end of the tunnel. To help spread awareness about the importance of getting vaccinated, every living former president and first lady teamed up to film a public service announcement, released on March 11. However, one couple was notably absent from the group. This presidential PSA about vaccines includes every former first family except one, and it isn't too hard to guess who it is.

The video announcement, released as part of the "It's Up To You" educational campaign from the Ad Council and COVID Collaborative, included every living former first couple — except Donald and Melania Trump. Their absence seemed a little strange, seeing as how Trump himself was so proud of his role in bolstering the vaccine's development. Representatives for the Trumps did not immediately respond to Elite Daily's request for comment. In any case, the PSA had plenty of star power without the Trumps, featuring appearances from Barack and Michelle Obama, George W. and Laura Bush, Bill and Hillary Clinton, and Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter.

"This vaccine means hope," Barack Obama says in the video, later explaining how he looked forward to gathering with family once the pandemic was over. "It will protect you and those you love from this dangerous and deadly disease," he added. "We've lost enough people and we've suffered enough damage," Bill Clinton explains. George Bush continues the message, stating "In order to get rid of this pandemic, it's important for our fellow citizens to get vaccinated."

"This is our shot," Clinton adds, and Jimmy Carter delivers the closing message: "Now, it’s up to you."

I have so many questions about the Trumps' absence: Did they turn down the invitation to join? Were they even invited at all? Perhaps the former first couple is too busy dealing with Trump's heaping list of post-impeachment legal troubles to make an appearance? The world may never know.

Anyway, since Trump made his bizarre (and petty) exit from the Screen Actor's Guild in early February, it's unlikely the former Home Alone 2: Lost in New York star is keen on popping up in any films. Maybe the next one.