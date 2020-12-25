After a turbulent year full of sickness, economic crises, public protests against racism and violence, and everything else that happened in 2020, it's nice to sit back and enjoy some cozy Christmas celebrations. Whether you're spending the holiday alone or in a safe gathering, it feels like everybody is letting out a deep exhale as this year finally ends. But that may not include President Donald Trump, who's term is rapidly coming to a close whether he likes it or not. Trump’s 2020 Christmas tweet was a weirdly religious video with Melania that really emphasized two holiday miracles: the birth of Jesus Christ and the COVID-19 vaccine.

The scene was almost cinematic in the video clip tweeted out by Trump: The president and first lady stood in front twinkling trees while a gentle chorus of strings played soft, heroic melodies in the background. "During the sacred season, Christians celebrate the greatest miracle in human history," Trump stated. "More than 2,000 years ago ... an angel announced the birth of our lord and savior," he continued, emphasizing how God sent his son, Christ, to be the savior of mankind. He then talked about the COVID-19 treatment, highlighting how he's "delivering millions of doses of a safe and effective vaccine, that will soon end this terrible pandemic and save millions and millions of lives." It's "truly a Christmas miracle," he stated.

In Christmas 2020, for the third time in his presidency, Trump is spending the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago club in West Palm Beach, Florida. It's been a long-standing tradition for the president to head down ahead of Christmas, and usually stay through the new year.

The club is also rumored to be where Trump plans to move post-presidency, despite objections from the neighbors. If so, it's entirely possible that Washington, D.C. just plain won't see this president within its borders again. As of Dec. 25, it's unclear if Trump even plans to return to the White House for the three-ish weeks between New Year's and Inauguration Day, amid reports he's planning to hold a rally on Jan. 20, rather than attend President-elect Biden's inauguration. Elite Daily previously reached out to the White House for comment on the president's holiday and Inauguration Day plans, but did not receive a response.

As his final Christmas message to the American public while in office, Trump brings us good tidings of great joy with the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine. And who knows what next year will bring! At this point, anything seems like fair game.