There's nothing Khloé Kardashians loves posting more about than her daughter, and honestly, thank sweet baby Jesus for that. True Thompson is one of the cutest little babies on the planet, and the new photo of True Thompson in her winter clothes that Kardashian posted to the 'gram only proves that point further.

The photo of Kardashian and baby True is literally out of a winter wonderland. The mother-daughter duo is dressed in lavender and grey outfits, and the edit on the photo is making it look like an icy dreamland. "Mommy and Baby True," Kardashian said in the caption with little moons surrounding it.

Kardashian seriously loves to post photos of her and her baby. This past holiday season gave us a bunch of adorable photos of True and Kardashian looking glam together, not the least of which was the photos Kardashian posted from the annual Kardashian/Jenner Christmas Eve party.

"I have always looked forward to our annual Christmas Eve party but this year was hands down my favorite!!" Kardashian said in her caption. "True, you make everything so much more precious and memorable!! I will forever love and remember our custom made GORGEOUS party outfits by @monicaivena!! Thank you @janellermiller for helping my vision come to life!"

These two are seriously the cutest. Here's hoping True finds these mommy-daughter photoshoots just as fun when she's older.

Snug as a bug in a rug!!

Kourtney Kardashian commented on the photo and said, "Just give me one cheek." Let's now take this moment to appreciate True Thompson's cheeks. *long pause* OK, moment over.

Khloé Kardashian is clearly having a blissful time as a new mommy (although I'm sure she has her own behind-the-scenes struggles like all mothers do). But will she have another baby? She gave a big, old "maybe" to that question when a fan asked on Twitter recently.

"Are you thinking about having another baby?" the fan asked on Jan. 5.

"Goodness I don’t know!" Kardashian tweeted back. "I love her so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me."

Tristan Thompson has been noticeably absent from Kardashian's Instagram posts lately, but she did post a bunch of photos and videos on Snapchat of them together celebrating New Year's Eve in Cleveland.

Kardashian fans were pissed to see the video of Thompson ignoring Kardashian while she danced.

But in Kardashian's other videos, they seemed to be having a great time.

Honestly, who the hell knows what's going on with these two. The year 2018 was probably the most dramatic year in the Kardashian family yet. Between Chicago West, Stormi Webster, and True Thompson being born and Tristan Thompson's cheating scandal going down, the fact that Kardashian and Thompson were able to spend New Year's together is miraculous to me.

Hopefully 2019 will feature much less drama, and much more photos of True.