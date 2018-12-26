Looks like everything was merry and bright for newlyweds Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Sophie Turner this holiday season! The famous couples celebrated Christmas together at a dinner hosted by Turner in England surrounded by their families. Chopra's mom and brother — Madhu Chopra and Siddharth Chopra — were in the house, as were Nick's parents, and his brother Frankie. Turner's parents and brother were also there. What a crew! I mean, this photo of Sophie, Joe, Nick, and Priyanka having Christmas dinner together is not only absolute perfection, but it actually makes having lots of relatives gathered around a big holiday table look like so much freaking fun!

Honestly, I'm pretty jealous of this entire scenario — the red wine, the white wine, the festive centerpiece punctuated with candles. I want it all — even those three silver ornaments hanging from the red curtain over the window. It all looks so warm and cozy, and I just want to transport myself into the picture and find myself seated around that circular table with this blended squad, raising my glass because I have so much to celebrate.

"From our family to yours," Chopra captioned her post of the aspirational image. "Merry Christmas."

Turner shared the same image with the succinct caption, "Family" because really, what more is there to say? This posse is total goals and I would kill to be part of it. Check out this group shot Chopra posted on Dec. 24:

This is the dream right here, people! I mean, how cute is Priyanka's mom standing in-between Nick's parents? And can we talk about that #famjam hashtag for a sec? Because it's adorably perfect, and I'm totally stealing it.

Chopra shared another group shot of the extended fam huddled together in Warwick, Warwickshire on Dec. 26:

How cute does she look leaning into Nick in those fingerless gloves and ripped jeans?

Meanwhile, Nick got into the holiday spirit on Instagram as well, sharing a trio of festive posts on Dec. 25. First up, was a sweet shot of him snuggling in front of a Christmas tree with Priyanka and Sophie and Joe's dog, Waldo Picasso Jonas.

"Dogs and Christmas," Nick wrote in the caption. "Wishing you all the best with your loved ones."

If you're wondering how I know the dog's name is Waldo Picasso Jonas, it's because Turner shared this pic on her own Insta story:

Instagram/Sophie Turner

And yes, the little guy has his own Instagram account:

Anyway, Nick also shared a picture of himself and Chopra all bundled up outside for a walk:

And one of him decorating a Christmas tree with brothers Joe and Frankie.

Cool shot, bro. But where on earth is Kevin? Like, did he finally slip into the lava or something? Apparently not, since Nick added a shoutout to the absentee JoBro in his caption.

"Missing one brother @kevinjonas," he wrote. "But sending all the families love on this Christmas."

Backatcha, #famjam!