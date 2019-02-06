It's no secret that Kim Kardashian loves sharing sweet family moments with her fans. Take, for example, her recent photo of North West sleeping on Kanye West’s shoulders. Kardashian took to social media on Wednesday, Feb. 6 to share the sweet photo of her daughter snuggling up with her husband. And fans immediately picked up on how cute the whole thing was.

In the photo, you can see West propping his daughter up on his shoulders as she she sleeps soundly using his head as a pillow. It’s literally the cutest thing ever. “She was actually sleeping like this for a good 30 minutes,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

Now, to the average person, sleeping on a parent’s shoulder may not seem like the most comfortable thing in the world, but for a kid, it’s a totally different story. Just from looking at the photo, you can tell that North feels super safe and comfortable in her dad’s arms, which is so sweet! Even Kardashian’s fans are commenting on how precious the photo is.

“So cute that he just went with it and for that long.😃 She's really fortunate to have a Dad that loves her.❤,” one fan wrote on Twitter. That pretty much sums up how the fans are feeling after seeing the photo.

Here’s a look at the photo Kardashian posted of Kanye and North:

Too cute! Aside from highlighting the sweet relationship between North and her dad, Kardashian’s photo also highlights how similar the father-daughter pair are! Just a few days ago, on Feb. 3, Kardashian shared a photo of West napping in the backseat of a car.

So, West and his daughter North seem like the type of people who can fall sleep anywhere! Clearly, they’re like two peas in a pod, which is beyond adorable.

Kardashian has actually been sharing quite a few sweet family photos lately. In addition to sharing photos of her daughter and hubby napping, she’s also shared photos of her other kids as well. For example, on Jan. 29, Kardashian shared some sweet photos from baby Chicago’s first birthday. Check them out down below:

And at the very start of the year, Kardashian shared some very adorable photos of Chicago and her cousin True Thompson:

Not long before that, Kardashian shared a photo of herself and North on the set of a photo shoot. “Me & my bff! North came to visit me on set & said momma can we do a photo shoot together just me & you! I followed her poses & direction so here it is! I always dreamed of having a baby girl & she’s perfect!,” Kardashian captioned the photo.

Check it out down below:

And on Dec. 11, Kardashian shared a photo of the whole family for Saint's birthday.

So cute! They seem like such a happy family and really appear to enjoy each other’s company. There's no question that Kardashian is doing a great job at capturing some really special moments. I'm sure the kids will appreciate it when they get older!