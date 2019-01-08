Kris Jenner just gave the world a look into what Kim Kardashian is going to look like in 30 years, and surprise, surprise, it's just like her! Mama Kris posted a selfie on Sunday, Jan. 6, that literally made me do a double take. Seriously, people, this photo of Kris Jenner with bangs looks like Kim Kardashian.

The pic is a simply of Jenner sporting some bangs that have got to be some form of hair-stylist magic and wearing a white turtleneck. "Today’s Sunday glam!" she said in the caption. But take just one look at this picture and you can see so much of Kim K in her face. It's actually kind of trippy. People on the 'Gram were quick to point out how similar Jenner and Kardashian look in the picture. Some even went as far as to post Jenner's selfie side-by-side with images of Kardashian just to prove the point.

If you can't take your eyes off the bangs, don't worry. I don't think Kris Jenner is going through a bangs phase. (We've alllll been there.) It looks like her own hair was pulled down in front of her face to give the resemblance of bangs, or it could be hair extensions or a wig. We all know the Kardashians love their hair extensions and wigs.

Kris Jenner in 2019, or Kim Kardashian in 2049?

People in the comments section of the photo are also saying this pic reminds them a lot of Kendall Jenner. Honestly, if we looked hard enough, we would probably be able to find things in this pic that remind us of all of the Kardashian siblings. Jenner did freaking give birth to them, after all. But in my opinion, this is a glimpse into Kim K's future.

Speaking of Kris and Kendall Jenner, on the same Sunday Jenner posted her selfie, she also posted a video of her model daughter to hype up a "big announcement" that was requiring all of Kendall Jenner's "bravery."

"I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable," Jenner said in her caption. "Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved. #bethechange #shareyourstory #changetheconversation #proudmom #finallyasolution #authenticity #mydaughterinspiresme #getready."

The intensity of Jenner's caption made people think the biggest, most personal announcement of Jenner's young life was on its way, but as it turns out, it was just about a new paid sponsorship with Proactiv.

People on Twitter felt it was disingenuous.

Elite Daily reached out to the Jenners' team and Proactiv for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Of course, there's nothing wrong with Kendall Jenner feeling vulnerable about her skin. We've all been there. I have hormonal acne myself, so I get it. But Kris Jenner and that caption? That was a lot more intense than it needed to be, TBH.

One thing is for sure, based on Mama Kris' selfie, is that she and all of her children will literally have the most amazing skin well into the future.