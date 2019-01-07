After an emotional Instagram post from Kris Jenner telling followers to stay tuned to Kendall Jenner's Twitter, as she'd be opening up about one of the biggest struggles of her life, it was revealed on Sunday, Jan. 6, that all of the hype was about... Kendall Jenner's new Proactiv sponsorship. Yup, the model is the new face of Proactiv — which is totally awesome. But people are annoyed with Kris Jenner for hyping up this announcement so much in what they feel was a misleading way, which is clearly displayed in these tweets about Kendall Jenner's Proactiv ad. Elite Daily reached out to the Jenners' team and Proactiv for comment on the backlash, but did not hear back by the time of publication.

Early in the afternoon on Jan. 6, Kris Jenner posted video teaser of her daughter and added a lengthy caption about how much she inspires her and how proud she is of the vulnerability she was about to reveal to the world. The post opened the floodgates of speculation surrounding what "raw" and "vulnerable" story Kendall would tell. For example, people thought Jenner was going to reveal something about her mental health that she was ready to share with the world.

Basically, Kris Jenner's Instagram post had the internet believing for hours that Kendall Jenner was about to reveal something major, but it all ended up feeling like a bait-and-switch to fans.

This is what Kris Jenner posted on Instagram and Twitter that made people think something major was going to be revealed.

"I’m so proud of my darling @KendallJenner for being so brave and vulnerable," Jenner said in her caption. "Seeing you share your most raw story in order to make a positive impact for so many people and help foster a positive dialogue is a testament to the incredible woman you’ve become. Make sure to watch Kendall’s Twitter on Sunday night to find out what I’m talking about and be prepared to be moved. #bethechange #shareyourstory #changetheconversation #proudmom #finallyasolution #authenticity #mydaughterinspiresme #getready."

But in the end, all of the hype was to bolster Jenner's newest paid sponsorship. Cool...

Dealing with acne is no joke and who's to judge Kendall Jenner for feeling insecure and emotional about it? But it was Kris Jenner's arguably misleading promotion of what turned out to be a Proactiv sponsorship that had fans feeling like the whole thing was a bit disingenuous.

Let's just say, Twitter was not impressed.

I mean... can you blame them with all of that talk of "being the change" and "fostering a positive dialogue?" I thought this was going to be huge, too!

Look, there's nothing Kendall Jenner has to be ashamed about when it comes to her skin. Acne is the worst. I would know — I've been living with it for over 10 years. Keeping my skin healthy and clear has been a huge stressor for me for a long time, but I am privileged to have health insurance that makes having a dermatologist who can help me keep my acne at bay possible.

TBH, Kris Jenner has earned the Twitter shade she's receiving for this. Acne is a big struggle for so many people, but it's arguably not as big of a struggle as Kris made it out to be in her tweet considering how much resources the Kardashians have to address it. So I can't really blame fans for being hella skeptical that Kendall Jenner — a person with a lot of money — turned to Proactiv and not the best dermatologists money can buy to help clear up her skin.