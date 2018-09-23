Chicago native Kanye West was back in his hometown on Sunday, Sept. 23, and he brought along son Saint. The father-son duo partook in a classic family outing by going to the Chicago White Sox game at Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois. Not only did they go to the game, but they actually got to throw out the ceremonial first pitch. This photo of Kanye West and Saint at the Chicago White Sox game is honestly the cutest father-son moment.

West and his 2-year-old son were in attendance at the finale of the Crosstown Classic series between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox on Sunday, Sept. 23, but fans of both teams will likely agree on the fact that the West family's first pitch on Sunday was adorable AF. In photos and a video shared to Twitter by the Chicago White Sox official account, you can see West and Saint taking the mound ahead of Sunday's contest.

Both of the West boys donned black White Sox jerseys, and Saint's even had the number "1" and "West" stitched on the back of his. In the photo of Saint tossing the ball toward the plate to White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito, you can see that Saint was also repping the Chicago Bulls. TBH, Saint looks like a natural up there on the mound.

David Banks/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

Kanye also took his turn at bringing the heat with a pitch. Saint looked on while enjoying a sucker, as you do.

David Banks/Getty Images Sport/Getty Images

The entire moment was also shared in a video on the official White Sox Twitter account. Aptly captioned with, "Homecoming," the video shows Saint on his dad's shoulders walking to the mound, throwing the pitch, and all-around enjoying be at the ballgame with his dad. To make the moment even sweeter, West and Saint entered onto the field while West's "Homecoming" blared from the speakers.

Even as a die-hard Cubs fan, I would have loved to have seen this sweet moment in person, because West and Saint looked happy as can be to share such a classic father-son moment together.

While the West boys were in Chicago, Kim Kardashian West and daughter North were having some bonding time of their own in California. You see, North took to the runway to walk in her first fashion show for L.O.L. Surprise, a collection of dolls, on Saturday, Sept. 22. Kim made sure to post all the adorable photo and video evidence to her Instagram of North walking like a pro in her Thrilla doll outfit (à la Michael Jackson).

Could this cross-country parenting be practice for when West reportedly plans to move to Chicago? It was reported by People on Wednesday, Sept. 19 that West's reported plans to permanently return to Chicago might not include a full-time move from Kim. Elite Daily reached out to Kardashian’s reps for comment on this story, but has not heard back at the time of publication.

I wouldn't go thinking this means there is trouble between the couple, though, because sources told the publication, "Kim plans on spending more time in Chicago, but she isn’t moving there full-time."

"She will be supportive of Kanye’s plans and they do have a house in Chicago too. Kanye has a tendency though to change his mind quickly, so she is just going along with his plans because it makes him happy," the source further added, so it looks like things are all good in the Kardashian-West household.

However they work out their new living arrangements is up to them, but I just hope it includes some more sweet photo ops with West and his brood — time to get North and Chicago on the mound!