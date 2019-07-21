With the 2020 Presidential race heating up, celebrities on both sides of the political spectrum are weighing on their candidates of choice and having some fun together while they're at it. On Saturday, July 20, Scooter Braun hosted an event for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris, and the Twitterverse is stanning one unexpected but epic squad that emerged from the star-studded affair. This photo of Kamala Harris with Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry hanging out is serving up power moves, and people are so here for this dream team.

Considering Scooter Braun acts as a manager for some of the biggest names in music from Justin Bieber to Ariana Grande, it wasn't surprising that his "Fireside Chat" fundraiser for Kamala Harris on Saturday, July 20 included its share of A-listers. According to screenshots of the invitation, the event was apparently held at Braun's home in Los Angeles and was meant to raise money for the California Democrat's campaign in the 2020 presidential race.

Harris had a strong performance in the first Democratic debate, leading her approval ratings to surge in three different polls, according to The New York Times. While former Vice President Joe Biden continues to lead among the Democratic contenders, viewers will be able to see Harris and him face off and further discuss their stances on important issues during the second debate on July 31.

Unsurprisingly, Harris has no shortage of celebrity supporters, and Ariana Grande, Katy Perry, and Demi Lovato were apparently among the glitterati who showed up to meet the presidential hopeful at the "Kamala Harris For The People" event.

Even though the three singers didn't post about the event or publicly endorse Harris as of publication, Harris' husband Douglas Emhoff took to Twitter to share a photo of the group hanging out — and it's just as epic as you'd expect. People are so here for the squad goals moment, because this might be the powerhouse crew we never knew we needed.

Whatever your opinion is on the different candidates contending for a spot in the Oval Office, I'm all for women supporting women, and it's impossible to deny that there's just so much fierceness going on in this photo. People are bowing down to this dream team on Twitter and celebrating all the female empowerment that's happening in this moment.

When Biden and Harris go up against each other during the second Democratic debate in Detroit, Michigan, it's likely that there will be a lot of attention on the pair. While the left-leaning candidates have mostly avoided taking swings at each other, instead focusing on criticizing the track record of incumbent President Donald Trump, the duo did attract attention during the last debate when Harris criticized Biden's civil rights record, saying he had opposed voluntary busing as a way to desegregate schools back in the '70s. For his part, Biden has defended himself and said that he never opposed voluntary busing, but I wouldn't be surprised if the pair make headlines once again during their second debate in just a couple weeks.

In the meantime, could Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Katy Perry make this dream team a reality and drop a collaboration? Something tells me that this is something Arianators, Lovatics, and Katy-Kats could all get on board with.