If your idea of a winter vacation with your bae includes strong beverages, cozy outfits and winter sports, you're not alone. This year, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner headed to Switzerland for what seems to be a couple's vacation, and it's been nothing but outdoor adventures, après ski hanging, and good vibes. What a dream, right? If you need to see it to believe it, look at this photo of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's ski vacation. It's the perfect summary of how entertaining their "baecation" has been.

Jonas shared the first glimpse of their festivities with a sweet Instagram post on Saturday, Dec. 29. It appears to show the two post-skiing, sitting together in front of rows of snow-covered mountains. Wearing vintage-inspired looks, Jonas is dressed in a hot pink headband with sky blue-colored frames and a blue shirt with bright stripes. Turner, on the other hand, sported a multi-colored hat with a puffball attached and a bold-colored jacket. One photo attached to the post shows the two intimately leaning into each other in all smiles. In the second pic, both playfully stick their tongues out for the photo because, of course. Jonas captioned the pic, "Giving our best 80’s Ski Vibes."

But that's just the tip of the iceberg (get it? *slaps knee*). The pair continued the celebrations later in a gathering with a bunch of friends and family members. The Game of Thrones actress shared a look at the moments on her Instagram Story early Saturday morning. One photo shows the group doing shotski, which she tagged Jonas in and captioned, "SHOTSKI BISH." And the other shows Turner and her "J Sista" Priyanka Chopra kicking back with matching outfits. Um, can you say #Goals?

Sophie Turner/Instagram

Sophie Turner / Instagram

Ah. There's nothing like a good trip with your significant other and these two have proved it time and time again. Whether they're running off to the Maldives or spending time in India, it seems like they always have a great time together while creating lifelong memories. So it might not be a surprise that the two are reportedly planning to marry in France.

If you missed it, the couple got engaged in October 2017, which they announced through matching Instagram posts. Fans have been wondering when the pair plan on tying the knot ever since, and seemingly got an answer earlier this month. Mike Bayer, Turner's life coach, posted an Instagram video of a wooden box with a beautifully engraved message that reads, "Sophie and Joe 2019 France." In the video, he's heard saying "Wow, look at this! Fancy!" If you ask me, it absolutely, most definitely looks like a wedding date. Elite Daily reached out to both Jonas' and Turner's representation for comment on the possible wedding date and location at the time, but did not hear back at the time of publication. I mean, why else did he remove the video so quickly once people started speculating?

Thankfully, other accounts captured it for your viewing pleasure, so take a look and decide for yourself:

While the date of their nuptials remains to be seen, something tells me we'll be seeing a lot more traveling and getaways from these two in the meantime. And that's good enough for me.