What do you get when you combine home renovation, professional sports, acting, dancing, and singing? A double date with triple threat Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and Chip and Joanna Gaines of Fixer Upper fame. The two famous couples recently met up and this photo of J. Lo, A. Rod, Chip, and Joanna Gaines is making me seriously want to be the fifth wheel during their next Magnolia Farms outing.

According to People, the two couples recently spent some time together in Chip and Joanna's hometown of Waco, Texas. On Saturday, April 27, A. Rod posted a photo on Instagram of the four posing in a gorgeous yard with blue skies overhead. In the photo, A. Rod is wearing a classic v-neck and denim ensemble, J. Lo is ruining my life by killing it (as usual) with her tight crop top and extremely defined abs, Joanna is sporting a loose dark top with casual jeans, and Chip is in his usual outfit with a classic backwards hat for some real dad vibes.

In fact, Chip also posted a photo of the four on his Instagram making a funny comment about his outfit, writing:

What is going on!?? This is like a Twilight zone of hot people. Then there's me, looking as usual.. disheveled. Thanks for coming to town @jlo and @arod!

A. Rod also shared some snaps of the J. Lo and him enjoying life on the farm in Waco. If the foursome's snap is #SquadGoals, then this cuddled up pit is definitely #RelationshipGoals.

On a recent episode of Ellen, J. Lo shared that fiancé A. Rod had recently surprised her with the best anniversary gift ever — a FaceTime call with Joanna Gaines. J. Lo told Ellen, per People:

So, I'm obsessed with Fixer Upper. Do you guys know Joanna Gaines? So I'm obsessed with it...So we got this, we actually got a little fixer upper next to the water. And we were like, 'Oh, we got to fix this up.' It's really a house that needs work and I was like, 'Wouldn't it be amazing to, like, have her do it for us?' But she doesn't do anything outside of Waco.

Then J. Lo explained that one day A. Rod asked her if she wanted to take a meeting with architects who could take a look at the house and, lo and behold, the meeting was actually a FaceTime call with Joanna Gaines. "I totally fangirled," J. Lo said about getting to FaceTime with someone she admired so much.

TheEllenShow on YouTube

It seems that J. Lo's wishes to secure Joanna's magic on her beachfront property may be coming true. According to People, J. Lo and Joanna were both just spotted filming outside a home in Malibu and a source told People that while no decisions have been made yet, the two famous couples are considering working together to remodel the beachfront property. Talk about best episode of Fixer Upper ever!

Whether or not anything comes from their talks, it's exciting to know that two amazing celeb couples got to meet up, bless the world with a "Twilight zone of hot people" photo, and, if nothing else, we at least now know that J. Lo is sometimes a mere human who is not immune to fangirling over her faves. If you need me, I'll be glued to my computer waiting for more updates from these power couples.