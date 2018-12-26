Drake is really passionate about being a good dad. He’s so passionate, in fact, that he’s already psyching up his fans to believe that his son Adonis is a better painter than Picasso. The photo of Drake’s son Adonis’ Christmas painting will definitely make you do a double take. But will it make you ditch Picasso in favor of Adonis? Maybe. Maybe not. I guess it all depends on your artistic tastes.

On Wednesday, Dec. 26, Drake took to his Instagram account to share his son Adonis’ artwork. And it’s gotten quite the response. In Drake’s photo, you can see Adonis’ painting, which is a mix of hand prints and random globs of paint, framed in white and being held by Drake himself. Adonis’ painting includes shades of blue, green, red, yellow, and teal, making it a rather eclectic little piece of art.

It’s hard to say from the photo whether the 1-year-old has any innate artistic ability, but his dad sure seems to think so.

“Adonis > Picasso don’t @ me 💙🎄,” Drake captioned the photo.

Clearly, he thinks quite a lot of his son’s talent. Who knows, Adonis may actually develop into a great painter one day. But it’s early days yet! In any case, Drake’s fans made sure to let the 32-year-old rapper know what they think of Adonis’ work.

“Your LEGACY lives on bro.. This dope🙏🏾,” one person wrote.

Another person said how sweet it is for Drake to receive such a sweet gift from his little son. “Wow 😍 I’m so happy for u friend, no better art than priceless art from your child 🙏,” they wrote.

The fans are obviously loving Adonis’ artwork. I think they love it almost as much as Drake does. But as Adonis’ dad, Drake definitely has a different attachment to the painting than anyone else, which is sweet!

Ready to see Adonis’ masterpiece? Check it out down below:

For the most part, Drake has kept relatively quiet about being a dad since Adonis was born in October 2017. He did, however, open up about what it’s like to be a single parent during his October 2018 appearance on The Shop. He also talked about the ups and downs of co-parenting with Adonis’ mother, adult-film star Sophie Brussaux.

“I am a single father learning to communicate with a woman who… you know, we’ve had our moments, right?" he said. "And I do want to be able to explain to my son what happened. But I don’t have any desire for him to, like, not love his mother… I don’t ever want the world to be angry at his mother. We have found ourselves in a situation and we are both equally responsible, and now I’m just really excited to be a great father. I have a son, he’s a beautiful boy.”

All that said, it seems like Drake is super excited and proud to be a dad. And he’s definitely making that known with his latest Instagram post, isn’t he? I have to admit that Adonis artwork is pretty interesting for a 1-year-old. Keep at it, Adonis!