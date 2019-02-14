The most adorable Kim Possible reunion just happened and fans got a glimpse of it on Instagram! In a Tuesday, Feb. 12 Instagram post, Tahj Mowry shared a photo of himself and his former Kim Possible co-stars for all the world to see. And it’s as epic as you’d imagine it to be. The photo of Christy Carlson Romano, Raven Symone, and Tahj Mowry will definitely make you feel nostalgic!

All three actors attended the premiere of the live-action movie on Tuesday and shared photos of their little reunion on Instagram. Mowry was the first share the photo, which shows him, Romano, and Symone smiling for the camera.

“What’s the sitch? #kimpossible,” Mowry captioned the post.

After Mowry posted the photo, Romano, who voiced the title role on Kim Possible from 2002 to 2007, reposted the photo with a really sweet caption.

“So fun seeing these two beautiful humans last night ❤️,” she wrote.

Romano is slated to make an appearance in the live-action Kim Possible film. However, she won’t be reprising her role. But that’s OK because a whole new generation of fans will be introduced to all the characters kids fell in love with all those years ago! Romano actually opened up to People about her role in the live-action film when news of her casting was announced in August 2018.

“I can’t say too much about my involvement yet, but I’m very excited to help usher in the strong, empowered female character I helped bring to life, to a new generation,” Romano said at the time. “And I’m equally thrilled to see what the original fans think!”

Here’s a look at the Kim Possible reunion photo that was shared on Instagram:

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Romano will be making a cameo as Poppy Blu. Patton Oswalt will also appear in the film and he’s reprising his as Professor Dementor. So, it’s going to be a reunion in the truest sense of the word. I’m sure older fans and newer fans will love the film when it’s finally released on Feb 15. The trailer for the film actually looks really intense, but so much fun! Have a look:

New Trailer Buzz on YouTube

In a recent interview with THR, Sadie Stanley, the new Kim Possible, opened up about what fans can expect from the film.

“We got to see her struggle a little bit more. We saw her perfect facade and this perfect girl you see in the cartoon — she’s got everything together, [but] we see her stumble a little bit and I think that’s even more relatable because high school is so daunting and scary for a lot of kids,” she said. “I think that’s something that kids are going to relate to and she gets out of this slump she’s in because she has her best friends by her side. I think that’s a great message to the value of friendship and what that can do.”

Sounds like it’s going to be fun! I bet Kim Possible fans everywhere can't wait to check it out!