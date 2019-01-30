Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are the cutest. I am always here for it when they post pictures of their family/on date nights, and the most recent photo of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis on a date is another new heckin' cute addition to their date night anthology.

This selfie wasn't posted on the 'Gram or Twitter, mind you. No, it was sent via text to his fans! Yup, Ashton Kutcher literally gave his phone number to fans by posting it on Twitter. Anyone who signed up for his text alerts received the selfie of him and Kunis via text on Jan. 29.

"When you are at a Lakers game and the 6ers are beating you like a baby," the copy of the text read. The selfie shows Kunis and Kutcher sitting court side at a Lakers vs. 76ers game in Los Angeles. Kutcher is smizing and Kunis is smiling, and it's heckin' adorable.

Kutcher announced on Jan. 29 on Twitter that he missed "having a real connection with real people," so he decided to give everyone his cell number to build more connections.

"I miss having a real connection w/ real people. My Community," Kutcher said in the tweet. "From now on you can just text me. I won't be able to respond to everyone but at least we can be real w/ each other & I can share the unedited latest & greatest in my world +1 (319) 519-0576 Yes this is my #." The tweet had to be deleted for an unknown reason (probably something legal), but Kutcher ensured fans that he would repost it.

"I will repost soon... sms is a fragile beast," he tweeted on Jan. 29 after deleting the original tweet.

In a screenshot obtained by Entertainment Tonight of one of the texts from Kutcher, fans can see that the first time they text the number, they'll get that "standard data and messaging rates apply" kind of message.

Here's what he said back to one fan who texted him:

Entertainment Tonight/Ari Williams

"Alright so I'm definitely not going to be able to respond to every one of your questions," the text reads, "But love hearing from you. I'm on the set of The Ranch right now. Will send updates soon. Have the best damn day you can!"

And here's the sweet selfie he sent of him and Kunis:

Ashton Kutcher

So if you've ever dreamed of chatting with Ashton Kutcher, now's your chance! Shoot the man a text and see if he responds.

It turns out that this effort to connect with people is actually part of a startup company Kutcher is seemingly involved with in some context. According to a reporter for Wired who texted the number Kutcher provided, the number you text when texting Kutcher is part of a startup called "Community." The website's homepage doesn't reveal much of anything, but according to Wired, the terms of service outline what the service is all about. And it's a new twist on connecting with people through social media.

The site's Terms of Service reportedly say that Community “provides its clients (including influencers, musicians, athletes, brands, actors, their agents, and others, collectively, 'Clients') the ability through a non-exclusive, revocable license to send and receive text messages from users of the Service by using a ten-digit phone number provided by COMMUNITY (the 'COMMUNITY Phone Number').” So this seems similar to Google Voice in the sense that you're given a new phone number, but all texts sent to that number are still received on your actual phone.

So yes, you're probably genuinely texting Ashton Kutcher when you text the number provided in his tweet, but it's probably not his honest-to-God phone number. Still pretty cool, though. Get ready to receive ALL the Kelso GIFs from me, Ashton!!