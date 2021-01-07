With thousands of beauty brands crowding virtual shelves and influencers touting a new product every day, how do you decide what's actually worth a shot? You leave the trial and error to the pros. In Elite Daily's new beauty review series, What's The Deal With..., we'll sift through and test the buzziest products to give you an honest, no-bullsh*t look at how it works IRL, from the price and packaging all the way to the actual results. From there, you can decide which ones deserve a coveted spot in your beauty arsenal.

I'll ask the question before you can: Who TF is even wearing lip products right now under a face mask? So many TikTokers, that's who. Especially because of the glowing NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color reviews on the app that exalt the product as a solution to the way face coverings can smudge and ruin your lipstick and mask. NYX's Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color, a dual-ended lippie with a highly pigmented base coat of color and a glossy top coat, is lauded as one that bridges the divide between traditional, drying matte lip products and high-shine gloss. Not to mention, it's widely beloved from makeup mogul Mikayla Nogueira to the hilarious Hope Schwing.

Among its many accolades, the vegan product stays shiny, but doesn't transfer, at least according to NYX and many a TikToker. So like everyone else on the internet, when I saw videos of people applying the NYX Shine Loud High Shine Lip Color ($11.50, NYX), kissing their hand, and showing the lack of transfer to the camera, I went: What?! No way. How did she...? And then I immediately called it in to test it out. With its accessible $11.50 price tag, the product sounded like a complete home run, and a tempting mystery for this Scorpio beauty editor.

After spending a day trying it out, here's how I scored it in the following categories:

Victoria Warnken/Elite Daily

When it comes to the price (solid), the packaging (sleek, convenient), and the smell (or lack thereof, I should say), I'm all in. As for the results as I experienced them? I'm not totally sold. While I love the look of the product's pigment, I didn't love the feeling of wearing it. The base layer of color applied a little sheerer than I thought it would, and the formula dried out my lips pretty significantly after wearing it for a full day, even with the gloss topper. Also, the gloss' consistency was pretty sticky.

The product came with a learning curve I felt the instructions didn't address as accurately as they could have. The brand's website says to apply the base coat, avoid rubbing your lips together, and wait for at least 90 seconds before applying the gloss on top. I did exactly that (waiting a little over two minutes to be safe) and kissed the back of my hand. Almost all of the gloss and a decent amount of pigment transferred to the back of my hand. I removed the product and tried the process again, this time waiting a couple minutes longer before applying the gloss. Less pigment transferred the second time around, but there was still a faint outline of my lips, covered in gloss. Is this awful? No. I still looked cute. But do I think this product lives up to all it's advertised as, particularly the no-transfer claims? Not completely.

Courtesy of Theresa Massony

I will say, the pigment that stayed on my lips remained vibrant throughout the rest of the day. I didn't experience much additional pigment transfer after the fact, either. But with significant hype comes significant expectations. Personally, I wouldn't glorify this product as a holy grail and change my last name to Shine Loud. But I wouldn't hesitate to pick it up if I wanted an easy, cute, glossy lip color.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Elite Daily's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.