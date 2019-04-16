This New 'Riverdale' Photo Confirms Cheryl Is Deeply Brainwashed By The Farm

Riverdale has been off the air for the past few weeks, but the teen drama is coming back with what looks to be a game-changing new episode on April 17. After spending all season teasing the mysterious cult The Farm, Riverdale finally began diving into the strange new organization in its most recent episodes, and the cult will get even more screen time in this week's new episode. A new Riverdale photo shows Cheryl is deep in The Farm now, and Fangs has officially joined the cult as well.

In case you need a bit of a refresher on where things left off with The Farm, the mysterious Farm leader Edgar Evernever finally stepped out from the shadows at the very end of the musical episode. Betty asked Cheryl to help her dig up some secrets on what is really going on at The Farm compound, but the plan wound up backfiring when Edgar charmed Cheryl into actually joining The Farm. Apparently, Edgar has some strange ability to allow people to speak to dead loved ones, as Cheryl says that she joined The Farm because Edgar allowed her to speak to Jason, and Alice tells Betty that Edgar lets her speak to her deceased son Charles.

Whatever is going on with Edgar is still a mystery, but what is clear is that The Farm is now more powerful than ever, and a newly released photo from Wednesday night's episode proves that. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa tweeted out a still from this week's new episode that shows Cheryl Blossom wearing The Farm's uniform of all-white walking into Riverdale High with Evelyn Evernever, Kevin Keller, and Fangs.

Aguirre-Sacasa also teased in his tweet that this week's episode will be a "battle for Cheryl Blossom's soul," and the photo definitely confirms that she is a full-blown Farmie now. The photo also confirms Fangs is indeed in The Farm. We saw Fangs becoming indoctrinated in The Farm during the musical episode, but he was still wearing black and hanging out with the Serpents in the episode that followed. I guess his induction just took a bit longer?

The CW's synopsis for the new episode, which is entitled "Jawbreaker," seems to tease that Betty and Toni might team up to save Alice and Cheryl from The Farm:

When a tainted batch of fizzle rocks makes its way through Riverdale, Jughead and FP set out to find who's responsible. After asking Veronica to help get him into an upcoming boxing tournament, Archie quickly learns he may be in over his head. Elsewhere, Betty makes one last attempt to rescue Alice from The Farm's grip, and Toni becomes unsettled by a sudden change in Cheryl's behavior.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa also posted a still of Betty and Alice from the new episode, and noted that the scene is some of his favorite acting in all of Riverdale Season 3, so get ready for things to get intense.

The new episode of Riverdale, "Jawbreaker," will air on the CW on Wednesday, April 17 at 8 p.m. ET.