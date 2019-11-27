Just when you thought you've seen pretty much every picture taken of your fave royal couple on their special day, a new picture of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's wedding is here to rock your world all over again. Harry and Meghan took to their joint Instagram account, @sussexroyal, on Nov. 27 to celebrate the second anniversary of the day they announced their engagement. Along with a series of three photos, there was this sentimental caption that took a nice, smooth stroll down memory lane.

On this day, two years ago:

27th of November 2017, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced the news of their engagement, later becoming Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex! They have since celebrated their wedding anniversary and welcomed their son, Archie, into the world ❤️

As if things couldn't possibly get any more adorable, the anniversary post includes a picture that correlates to each milestone they noted in the caption. First, they included a picture of the day they announced their engagement. Next, they posted the totally sweet, never-before-seen picture from their wedding day that I'm positive you're about to freak out over. Finally, they posted a lovely family photo of themselves with Archie. (Swipe through for all the pics.)

Cute stuff, right?

The joyous post comes shortly after it was announced that Harry and Meghan will be spending Christmas 2019 in America with Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland.

"The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are looking forward to extended family time towards the end of this month," a spokesperson for the palace announced on Nov. 13. "Having spent the last two Christmases at Sandringham, [the couple] will spend the holiday this year, as a new family, with the Duchess’ mother Doria."

OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Oh, and it turns out Queen Elizabeth is way less petty than my grandma, because she's totally chill with her grandson and her cute little great-grandson jetting off to another country for Christmas.

"This decision is in line with precedent set previously by other members of the Royal Family, and has the support of Her Majesty The Queen," the spokesperson continued.

A joyous two-year engagement anniversary followed by a trip home to Meghan's moms shortly after? Let the good times roll!