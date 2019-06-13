This New 'Jersey Shore Family Vacation' Season 2 Trailer Show's The Situation's Wild Wedding

Brand new episodes of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 are kicking off with an event that fans have been waiting for... and from the glimpses of Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino's wedding that we get from the brand new trailer, the wedding bells are also going to bring a whole lot of drama. MTV just released a new Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 trailer, and it is all about The Situation's big wedding day, along with the wild bachelor party that led up to it.

The new trailer seems to start out sweet enough, as The Situation poses for wedding photos with his groomsmen Vinny, Pauly D, and Ronnie while JWoww and Snooki practice a flower girl routine, but in true Jersey Shore fashion, things quickly devolve into chaos. We get a shot of Mike looking completely dumbfounded while getting a lap dance at his bachelor party, which also includes JWoww making it rain dollar bills and Snooki playing the drums in a cowboy hat. The trailer also teases that the cast will be spending some time in nature this season, as they struggle to ride horses and canoes.

But most importantly, the new trailer reveals when fans can finally start celebrating Jerzdays again. The new batch of Jersey Shore Family Vacation episodes will officially premiere on July 11, meaning fans have less than a month to wait. Check out the full trailer below:

Jersey Shore on YouTube

Although this new trailer only provides a brief glimpse into the new episodes, fans already know that the second half of Season 2 has so much more in store than just Mike's wedding and a camping trip. The Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast has been through so much in the past several months that the new season will dig into: Mike began his prison sentence, JWoww filed for divorce from her longtime husband Roger, Deena gave birth to her son, and naturally, Ronnie's life is a constant rollercoaster.

MTV's press release promised that the upcoming batch of episodes would dive deep into all of the recent highs and lows concerning the cast that fans have been seeing in the media:

The roommates may be back, but a lot has changed, as the squad rallies around Mike, who’s facing prison time and planning a wedding. At the same time, Deena’s about to give birth, Jenni’s contemplating divorce, Ronnie’s fed up with all the jokes at his expense, and Pauly can’t resist just one wedding prank. Through the challenges and fears, pranks and surprise wedding guests, is the humor that keeps this group together and proves that facing life’s twists and turns is easier with friends.

Since the first half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 concluded airing only one month before Mike began his prison sentence in early 2019, there was a lot of speculation about whether he would appear in the rest of this season at all. But the new trailer confirms that viewers will still be seeing a lot of Mike in upcoming episodes, as he gets married and leans on his fellow cast members ahead of his prison stint.

The second half of Jersey Shore Family Vacation Season 2 will premiere on Thursday, July 11 at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.