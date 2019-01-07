This New 'GOT' Season 8 Clip Shows Sansa & Dany Meeting, So Hold Onto Your Dragons

It took what felt like forever, because 2018 was the longest year in the history of time, but 2019 has finally arrived, and with it, the final episodes of Game of Thrones. All the footage HBO has kept under wraps will finally be released, first in tiny bursts of clips and pictures, and then a full-on trailer, probably toward the end of January at the very earliest. But the second tiny clip is here (the first was a brief video of Jon Snow and Sansa Stark hugging, teased late last year) as part of HBO's "What's Coming in 2019" real. This new Game of Thrones Season 8 clip gives a glimpse of one of the most highly anticipated moments from the premiere: When Jon Snow brings Daenerys Targaryen home to Winterfell. And it seems Sansa Stark is not going to be happy.

The clip actually covers several of HBO's forthcoming 2019 offerings, including the upcoming True Detective Season 3, which premieres next Sunday, Jan. 13. The next glimpse is of Watchman, an adaptation of the satirical and pessimistic comic book. That's followed by Euphoria, which stars Zendaya, and looks very intense. Big Little Lies, VEEP, and Barry all get quick hits too.

Then, at the 38-second mark, fans finally get what they were waiting on. The first glimpse of Game of Thrones Season 8.

HBO on YouTube

It contains two shots. The first is Drogon, looking like he's flying over the scorched earth of Westeros, and maybe a recycled shot from Season 7's Field of Fire battle. But the second shot is not recycled. It's Dany and Jon, walking up to a line up of Starks welcoming them to the Stark family home. Sansa Stark, steely-eyed but unfailingly polite, states "Winterfell is yours, your grace." Dany looks chuffed.

To be clear, Sansa has every right to be steely. Not because she doesn't want to hand over Winterfell to Dany. She probably doesn't, but Jon is King in the North, and if he says this is what they are doing, then this is what they are doing, end of discussion.

HBO

Sansa is probably not going to be happy about this because she just spent the entirety of last season keeping the Northern Lords in line. This is a "quick to crown/quick to uncrown" crowd. Jon Snow was only gone a few weeks, and they were already talking about promoting Sansa to Queen of the North, and fretting about the Mad Queen Targaryen down south.

Now, after all the work Sansa did to keep Jon in the King of the North position, he comes back having bent the knee to a Targaryen — this "Mad Queen" all the Northern Lords are already inclined to dislike and distrust. He's clearly smitten with her, as rumors of them sleeping together probably preceded them. This leaves Sansa to spin Jon's decisions to the people once again.

Not that Jon is in the wrong. She knows her brother (or cousin, or whatever you want to call him), and she knows he probably bended the knee for a good reason. But much like Tyrion back in Season 2, Jon is terrible at optics, which is why it falls to Sansa to spin this properly. With that kind of a headache, can you blame the look in her eyes?

Game of Thrones Season 8 arrives on HBO in April.